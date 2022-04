Please click on the images to view an anti-tank guided missile test in Leh.

'HELINA' fired .

IMAGE: Helina, the anti-tank guided missile, is successfully flight tested in Leh, April 12, 2022. Photograph: ANI Photo

IMAGE: Another view of the Helina hurtling towards its target in Ladakh.Photograph: ANI Photo

Photographs curated by Anant Salvi/Rediff.com

Feature Presentation: Mahipal Soni/Rediff.com