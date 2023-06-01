News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » News » China backs expanding BRICS with 'like-minded partners'

China backs expanding BRICS with 'like-minded partners'

By K J M Varma
June 01, 2023 21:48 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

China on Thursday said Beijing views the BRICS as an "open and inclusive" platform and it backs moves to expand the five-member grouping with ”like-minded partners”.

IMAGE: Prime Minister Narendra Damodardas Modi and Chinese Preident Xi Jinping at the BRICS summit in Johannesburg, July 27, 2018. Photograph: Mike Hutchings/Reuters

Asked at a media briefing in Beijing about reports saying that India wants an agreement to be reached on the process of expanding BRICS (Brazil, Russia, India, China, and South Africa), Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson Mao Ning said she had not seen the report but ”in principle, China always holds that BRICS is open and inclusive”.

 

”We support BRICS expansion and welcome more like-minded partners to join the BRICS family," she said.

As BRICS countries proposed to hold the next summit in South Africa in August this year, media reports say several countries have evinced interest in joining the grouping of emerging markets.

According to reports, 19 countries -- Argentina, Nicaragua, Mexico, Uruguay, Nigeria, Algeria, Egypt, Senegal, Morocco, Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates (UAE), Turkiye, Syria, Iran, Afghanistan, Indonesia, Thailand, Kazakhstan, and Bangladesh -- have evinced interest in joining the BRICS grouping.

The BRICS brings together five of the largest developing countries of the world, representing 41 per cent of the global population, 24 per cent of the global GDP, and 16 per cent of the global trade.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
K J M Varma in Beijing
Source: PTI© Copyright 2023 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
Print this article
'China is our enemy'
'China is our enemy'
Modi's Dilemma: China and Pakistan
Modi's Dilemma: China and Pakistan
How India Can Thwart China-Pakistan Nexus
How India Can Thwart China-Pakistan Nexus
Law Commission wants Sec 124A (sedition) retained but...
Law Commission wants Sec 124A (sedition) retained but...
French Open: Swiatek, Ruud, Rybakina march into 3rd Rd
French Open: Swiatek, Ruud, Rybakina march into 3rd Rd
HC allows girl 2nd shot at NEET with Manipur students
HC allows girl 2nd shot at NEET with Manipur students
Dhoni's knee surgery in Mumbai goes smoothly
Dhoni's knee surgery in Mumbai goes smoothly
CHINESE CHALLENGE - 2022

CHINESE CHALLENGE

More like this

Can India Afford To Frown At The Chinese?

Can India Afford To Frown At The Chinese?

4 Reasons Why Chinese Is Aggressive With India

4 Reasons Why Chinese Is Aggressive With India

News India  |  Latest News India  |  Bollywood News  |  Indian Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances