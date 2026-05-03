ED Unearths Crores In Chhattisgarh Liquor Scam Probe

The Enforcement Directorate has seized crores in cash and gold jewellery during raids connected to the Rs 2,800-crore Chhattisgarh liquor scam, targeting individuals and entities suspected of laundering illicit funds.

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Key Points ED seizes cash and gold worth over Rs 4 crore in Chhattisgarh liquor scam probe.

Raids conducted on premises of liquor traders, chartered accountants, and corporate entities.

The alleged scam occurred between 2019 and 2022 under the Congress government.

ED claims the scam caused a massive loss to the state exchequer, estimated at Rs 2,883 crore.

Six chargesheets have been filed, naming 81 accused, including political figures and bureaucrats.

Cash worth Rs 53 lakh and gold jewellery and bullion worth more than Rs 4 crore were seized during fresh searches conducted in a money laundering probe linked to the alleged Rs 2,800-crore Chhattisgarh liquor scam, the ED said on Sunday.

The premises of liquor traders, chartered accountants, businessmen and corporate entities located in Raipur, Durg, Bhilai (Durg district) and Bilaspur were raided on April 30.

Details of the Asset Seizure

These entities are suspected to have received, handled, layered, or concealed the proceeds of crime generated through the said "scam", the Enforcement Directorate (ED) said in a statement.

Cash worth Rs 53 lakh and 3.23 kg gold jewellery and bullion valued at Rs 4.86 crore were seized during these searches, apart from the recovery of "incriminating" documents and digital devices, it said.

Previous Actions and Allegations

The central agency has earlier conducted multiple rounds of searches in this case and attached assets worth Rs 380 crore so far.

The alleged liquor scam in Chhattisgarh was orchestrated between 2019 and 2022 under the Bhupesh Baghel-led Congress government, according to the ED.

Scale and Impact of the Liquor Scam

The ED has alleged that a "criminal" syndicate, involving senior bureaucrats and political figures of the state "completely hijacked" the Chhattisgarh excise department, resulting in a "massive loss" to the state exchequer and the proceeds of crime have been quantified at Rs 2,883 crore.

So far, the agency has filed six chargesheets and named 81 accused, including Chaitanya Baghel, son of former chief minister Bhupesh Baghel, IAS officer and former Chhattisgarh excise commissioner Niranjan Das, former joint secretary and retired IAS officer Anil Tuteja, former excise minister Kawasi Lakhma and former deputy secretary in the CM's office Saumya Chaurasia, among others.

These accused have challenged ED proceedings before multiple courts up to the Supreme Court.