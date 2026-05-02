HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:
Home  » News » Three DRG Personnel Killed In Chhattisgarh IED Blast

Three DRG Personnel Killed In Chhattisgarh IED Blast

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
2 Minutes Read

May 02, 2026 15:27 IST

An IED blast in Chhattisgarh's Kanker district has tragically killed three District Reserve Guard (DRG) personnel during a demining operation, highlighting the ongoing threat of Naxalite activity.

Key Points

  • Three DRG personnel, including an inspector, were killed in an IED blast in Chhattisgarh's Kanker district.
  • The IED exploded during a demining operation by the DRG team near the Narayanpur district border.
  • The incident occurred while the security personnel were attempting to defuse the IED planted by Naxalites.
  • Hundreds of IEDs have been recovered and neutralised by security forces in the Bastar range in recent months.

Three personnel of the District Reserve Guard (DRG), including an inspector, were killed and another jawan was injured after an improvised explosive device (IED) went off while they were trying to neutralise it in Kanker district of Chhattisgarh on Saturday, police said.

This was the first blast incident linked to Naxalite activity in the state since the country was declared free from armed Maoists on March 31.

 

IED Blast During Demining Operation

The explosion occurred in a forest area under Chhotebethiya police station limits, near the Narayanpur district border, when a DRG team was conducting a demining operation to locate and defuse IEDs planted earlier by Naxalites, a police official said.

During the operation, the security personnel detected an IED. However, the explosive went off while they were in the process of defusing it, seriously injuring four personnel, he said.

Casualties and Medical Assistance

Inspector Sukhram Vatti, constable Krishna Komra and constable Sanjay Gadhpale succumbed to their injuries on the spot, the official said.

Another injured constable, Parmanand Komra, is undergoing treatment and receiving necessary medical care, he said.

Security Forces Recovering IEDs

Inspector General of Police, Bastar Range, Sundarraj Pattilingam said, based on inputs from surrendered Maoist cadres and other intelligence over the past few months, security forces had recovered and neutralised hundreds of IEDs planted earlier by Naxalites across the Bastar range, comprising seven districts, including Kanker.

"However, in today's unfortunate incident, the IED accidentally exploded while the Kanker district police team was trying to defuse it, resulting in the death of three personnel and serious injuries to one," he said.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

RELATED STORIES

Five CRPF men injured in IED blast in Chhattisgarh
Five CRPF men injured in IED blast in Chhattisgarh
3 Maoists killed in encounter with security forces in Chhattisgarh
3 Maoists killed in encounter with security forces in Chhattisgarh
3 Maoists carrying Rs 14 lakh bounty killed in Chhattisgarh encounter
3 Maoists carrying Rs 14 lakh bounty killed in Chhattisgarh encounter
2 BSF men killed in encounter with Naxals
2 BSF men killed in encounter with Naxals
Chhattisgarh: CRPF sub-inspector killed in Naxal-triggered blast
Chhattisgarh: CRPF sub-inspector killed in Naxal-triggered blast

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

10 India Sounds Slipping Into Silence

webstory image 2

7 Ways To Prevent A Heatstroke

webstory image 3

9 Traditional Ways To Conquer Summer Heat

VIDEOS

From security to growth, Indian Army transforms border villages in Karnah valley2:56

From security to growth, Indian Army transforms border...

Manali's Cool Weather Attracts Heavy Tourist Influx to Solang Valley1:47

Manali's Cool Weather Attracts Heavy Tourist Influx to...

Palak Tiwari Nails the Ultimate Chic Airport Look0:54

Palak Tiwari Nails the Ultimate Chic Airport Look

rediff on the net © 2026 Rediff.com - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO