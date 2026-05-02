Three DRG Personnel Killed In Chhattisgarh IED Blast

An IED blast in Chhattisgarh's Kanker district has tragically killed three District Reserve Guard (DRG) personnel during a demining operation, highlighting the ongoing threat of Naxalite activity.

Key Points Three DRG personnel, including an inspector, were killed in an IED blast in Chhattisgarh's Kanker district.

The IED exploded during a demining operation by the DRG team near the Narayanpur district border.

The incident occurred while the security personnel were attempting to defuse the IED planted by Naxalites.

Hundreds of IEDs have been recovered and neutralised by security forces in the Bastar range in recent months.

Three personnel of the District Reserve Guard (DRG), including an inspector, were killed and another jawan was injured after an improvised explosive device (IED) went off while they were trying to neutralise it in Kanker district of Chhattisgarh on Saturday, police said.

This was the first blast incident linked to Naxalite activity in the state since the country was declared free from armed Maoists on March 31.

IED Blast During Demining Operation

The explosion occurred in a forest area under Chhotebethiya police station limits, near the Narayanpur district border, when a DRG team was conducting a demining operation to locate and defuse IEDs planted earlier by Naxalites, a police official said.

During the operation, the security personnel detected an IED. However, the explosive went off while they were in the process of defusing it, seriously injuring four personnel, he said.

Casualties and Medical Assistance

Inspector Sukhram Vatti, constable Krishna Komra and constable Sanjay Gadhpale succumbed to their injuries on the spot, the official said.

Another injured constable, Parmanand Komra, is undergoing treatment and receiving necessary medical care, he said.

Security Forces Recovering IEDs

Inspector General of Police, Bastar Range, Sundarraj Pattilingam said, based on inputs from surrendered Maoist cadres and other intelligence over the past few months, security forces had recovered and neutralised hundreds of IEDs planted earlier by Naxalites across the Bastar range, comprising seven districts, including Kanker.

"However, in today's unfortunate incident, the IED accidentally exploded while the Kanker district police team was trying to defuse it, resulting in the death of three personnel and serious injuries to one," he said.