Chennai teacher hits Class 3 student for not reciting Hindi poem, suspended

Chennai teacher hits Class 3 student for not reciting Hindi poem, suspended

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
February 24, 2025 15:14 IST

A teacher of a popular Chennai school was suspended allegedly for hitting a class three student for failing to recite a poem in Hindi.

Kindly note that this image has been posted for representational purposes only. Photograph: Press Information Bureau

The management on Monday said the teacher has been placed under suspension following an enquiry on February 21.

 

The incident came to the school authorities' notice on Friday last that the teacher had punished the student for not reciting the Hindi poem. She was suspended following an enquiry,

an official, who did not want to be quoted, said.

He, however, maintained that this incident was only between the parents of the affected student and the teacher.

Following the incident last week, the parents of the student studying in Bhavan's Rajaji Vidyashram School in Chennai took up the issue with the management of the CBSE school that maintained a 'zero tolerance' policy' to violence.

The disciplinary action was taken as the school guidelines prohibited corporal punishment, physical, verbal or emotional abuse.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Hemant Waje© Copyright 2025 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
