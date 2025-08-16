HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Chef with 'links' to Pak terror groups detained in Andhra

Chef with 'links' to Pak terror groups detained in Andhra

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Senjo M R
August 16, 2025 20:07 IST

A radicalised chef, Sheik Kothwal Noor Mohammad, was taken into custody by the police from Dharmavaram in Sri Satyasai district on Saturday for allegedly having contact with Pakistan-based terrorist organisations, said a police official.

Image used for representational purpose only. Photograph: ANI Photo

The police took Mohammad (42) into custody after growing suspicious of his behaviour. It it said that he is allegedly part of several banned terrorist groups such as Jaish-e-Mohammad, the official said.

 

"He (Mohammed) only consumed content and got influenced but didn't execute any act or perhaps didn't get a chance. Training could have radicalised him...," Dharmavaram in-charge sub-divisional police officer U Narsingappa told PTI.

According to the police, Mohammad is an Indian citizen and a native of Dharmavaram and his forefathers also belong to the same place, ruling out foreign origin concerns.

Narsingappa said further investigation is underway, and only after complete interrogation will authorities confirm what his plans were. Moreover, police have also seized some 'radical literature' works from Mohammad.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Senjo M R© Copyright 2025 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
