Cheetah safari in Kuno will start from Feb: MP CM

Cheetah safari in Kuno will start from Feb: MP CM

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
Last updated on: January 11, 2023 11:48 IST
Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan has said more cheetahs would be arriving at the Kuno Palpur National Park in the state soon.

IMAGE: 2 cheetahs being released to a bigger enclosure for further adaptation to the habitat after the mandatory quarantine, at Kuno National Park, in Sheopur district. Photograph: PTI Photo

Eight cheetahs from Namibia were released into the park in September last year as part of an ambitious project to revive the extinct cheetah population in the country.

Speaking at the valedictory function of the Pravasi Bharatiya Divas convention in Indore on Tuesday, Chouhan said the Non-Resident Indians (NRIs) attending the event should visit tourist attractions of Madhya Pradesh including its tiger reserves.

 

"I will call you to see the cheetahs in February. We are allowing (tourist visits) from February,” he said.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi facilitated the import of cheetahs from Namibia, Chouhan said, adding that "more cheetahs are coming from South Africa.”

The NRIs should set up a helpline for students from Madhya Pradesh and other parts of India who are studying abroad, the chief minister said.

It was very painful to bid adieu to the NRI guests at the end of the convention, he said, comparing the moment to the 'vidaai' of a bride (when a bride leaves her parents' house).

The guests who planted saplings at the Global Park here can monitor their growth through the QR code given to them, he said.

The CM also urged the NRIs to participate in the Global Investors Summit beginning in Indore from Wednesday and invest in the state besides encouraging others to do so.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Hemant Waje© Copyright 2023 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
