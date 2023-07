NSG commandos and ordinary folk visited the International Police Expo 2023 and India Homeland Security Expo at Pragati Maidan in New Delhi.

The expo features new technologies, cyber security solutions, digital investigation tools, and advanced forensic equipment.

Glimpses from the expo:

IMAGE: Lady visitors test weapons at the expo, here and below. Photographs: ANI Photo

IMAGE: A National Security Guard commando inspects a weapon at the expo.

IMAGE: Visitors admire weapons at the expo.

IMAGE: Army officers inquire about the durability of a military uniform on display.

IMAGE: Visitors check out a drone at the expo.

IMAGE: Visitors sit inside a tank.

IMAGE: An interesting view of the expo.

