Rediff.com  » News » Remembering The Heroes Of Kargil

Remembering The Heroes Of Kargil

By REDIFF NEWS
July 26, 2023 11:21 IST
Glimpses of the solemn ceremony Shaurya Sandhya ahead of the 24th Kargil Vijay Diwas, which commemorates India's victory in the 1999 Kargil War at the Kargil War Memorial, Dras, in Kargil, Ladakh.

 

IMAGE: Chief of Army Staff General Manoj C Pande lights lamps with family members of Kargil War heroes during the Shaurya Sandhya at the Kargil War Memorial. All photographs: ANI Photo

 

IMAGE: Lamps lit at the Kargil War Memorial on the eve of Vijay Diwas.

 

IMAGE: General Pande with Subedar Major Sanjay Kumar who was awarded the Param Vir Chakra, India's highest military honour for gallantry in war, during the Kargil conflict.

 

IMAGE: General Pande interacts with relatives of gallant soldiers who laid down their lives during the Kargil War with Pakistan.

 

IMAGE: General Pande felicitates family members of the Kargil War heroes in the presence of General Ved Prakash Malik (retd), the army chief during the Kargil War.

 

IMAGE: General Malik and General Pande during the interaction with relatives of the gallant soldiers.

 

IMAGE: Lieutenant General Upendra Dwivedi, General Officer-Commanding-in-Chief, Northern Command, hugs a family member of a gallant soldier.

 

IMAGE: Preparations at the Kargil War Memorial underway for Vijay Diwas, here and below.

 

 

IMAGE: A soldier inspects equipment for the Vijay Diwas Shastra Pradarshan ahead of Kargil Vijay Diwas on Saturday, July 15, 2023.

 

IMAGE: A soldier takes position during a rehearsal for the Vijay Diwas Shastra Pradarshan.

 

IMAGE: The Bofors howitzer and the Made in India Dhanush howitzer will be displayed during the Vijay Diwas Shastra Pradarshan.

 

Photographs curated by Manisha Kotian/Rediff.com
Feature Presentation: Ashish Narsale/Rediff.com

