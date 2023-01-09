News
Rediff.com  » News » Chaos In Brazil

Chaos In Brazil

By REDIFF NEWS
January 09, 2023 13:26 IST
Two years and two days after Donald J Trump's supporters invaded the US Capitol in Washington, DC, over 3,000 supporters of Brazil's former president Jair Bolsonaro -- who has been described as a South American version of Trump -- stormed the presidential palace, the country's parliament and the supreme court.

Over 300 people were arrested and calm was restored in Brasilia, the national capital, but the peace may be temporary with Bolsonaro supporters calling the election, where he lost to Lula a scam and asking the armed forces to intervene.

Bolsonaro, who left Brazil for Miami after he lost the election, called Sunday's events a blot on democracy, but whether he is bluffing or serious is open for speculation.

 

IMAGE: Bolsonaro supporters demonstrate outside Brazil's National Congress, the country's parliament, here and below. Photograph: Adriano Machado/Reuters

 

Photograph: Adriano Machado/Reuters

 

IMAGE: Security forces prepare to confront Bolsonaro supporters at the Planalto Palace, one of two presidential residences. Photograph: Ueslei Marcelino/Reuters

 

IMAGE: Protestors outside the Planalto Palace as security personnel use water cannons to disperse them. Photograph: Ueslei Marcelino/Reuters

 

IMAGE: Security forces detain a demonstrator outside Brazil's National Congress. Photograph: Adriano Machado/Reuters

 

IMAGE: Supporters tries to kick a smoke bomb away outside the Planalto Palace. Photograph: Ueslei Marcelino/Reuters

 

IMAGE: Protestors and security forces outside Brazil's National Congress. Photograph: Adriano Machado/Reuters

 

IMAGE: Demonstrators take cover outside the Planalto Palace. Photograph: Ueslei Marcelino/Reuters

 

IMAGE: Security forces fire at violent demonstrators outside the Planalto Palace. Photograph: Ueslei Marcelino/Reuters

 

IMAGE: Security force create a barricade at the Planalto Palace. Photograph: Ueslei Marcelino/Reuters

 

IMAGE: Security forces stand guard as demonstrators gather outside the Planalto Palace. Photograph: Ueslei Marcelino/Reuters

 

IMAGE: Security forces detain demonstrators in Brasilia. Photograph: Adriano Machado/Reuters

 

IMAGE: The protests continued throughout Sunday in Brasilia. Photograph: Adriano Machado/Reuters

 

IMAGE: Demonstrators vandalised the Planalto Palace. Photograph: Adriano Machado/Reuters

 

IMAGE: A police officer inspects damage at the supreme court building following the protests. Photograph: Amanda Perobelli/Reuters

 

Photographs curated by Manisha Kotian/Rediff.com
Feature Presentation: Ashish Narsale/Rediff.com

 
REDIFF NEWS
 
