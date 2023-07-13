News
Chandrayaan-3: ISRO Seeks Balaji's Blessings

By REDIFF NEWS
July 13, 2023 14:57 IST
A team of Indian Space Research Organisation scientists on July 13 visited the Tirupati Venkatachalapathy temple ahead of Friday's much anticipated launch of Chandrayaan-3.

The team carried a miniature model of the Chandrayaan-3 to pray for its successful launch.

ISRO's Chandrayaan is all set to soar towards the moon in its third expedition on Friday, July 14.

The 'Fat boy' LVM3-M4 rocket will carry Chandrayaan-3 as part of the country's ambitious moon mission.

Chandrayaan-3 is the third lunar exploration mission ready for take off in the fourth operational mission of the LVM3 launcher.

A success would make India only the fourth country to achieve the feat after the United States, the former Soviet Union and China.

Earlier, in 2019, Chandrayaan-2 failed to achieve the desired soft landing on the moon surface leaving the ISRO team dejected.

 

IMAGE: ISRO Sscientists at the Tirupati Venkatachalapathy temple. All Photographs: ANI Photo

 

IMAGE: An ISRO scientist speaks to the media.

 

 

 

SEE: ISRO team visits Tirumala ahead of Chandrayaan-3 launch

 

Photographs curated by Manisha Kotian/Rediff.com
Feature Presentation: Aslam Hunani/Rediff.com

REDIFF NEWS
 
