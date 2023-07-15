News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » News » Chandrayaan-3 1st orbit-raising manoeuvre successful, 'health normal'

Chandrayaan-3 1st orbit-raising manoeuvre successful, 'health normal'

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
July 15, 2023 22:30 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Scientists at the Indian Space Research Organisation have performed the first orbit raising manoeuvre of the Chandrayaan-3 spacecraft on Saturday, the space agency said.

IMAGE: Chandrayaan-3 is now in an orbit, which when closest to Earth is at 173 km and farthest from Earth is at 41,762 km, the space agency said. Photograph: ISRO

The health of the spacecraft was "normal", ISRO said in a social media post.

Chandrayaan-3 is now in an orbit, which when closest to Earth is at 173 km and farthest from Earth is at 41,762 km, the space agency said.

 

"Chandrayaan-3 Mission update: The spacecraft's health is normal. The first orbit raising manoeuvre (Earthbound firing-1) was successfully performed at ISTRAC/ISRO, Bengaluru. Spacecraft is now in 41762kms x 173kms orbit," ISRO said.

ISRO on July 14 successfully launched the third edition of its Moon exploration programme from the Satish Dhawan Space Centre, Sriharikota, aimed at making a soft landing on the unexplored south pole of the Moon that would make India achieve a rare feat.

Only three countries, the United States, China and Russia, have managed to land on the lunar surface so far.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Hemant Waje© Copyright 2023 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
Print this article
Will Chandrayaan survive Moon's night temperature?
Will Chandrayaan survive Moon's night temperature?
Chandrayan-3 goes where no one has been before on Moon
Chandrayan-3 goes where no one has been before on Moon
Chandrayaan-3 Heads For The Moon
Chandrayaan-3 Heads For The Moon
Rahul Gandhi moves SC for relief in Modi surname case
Rahul Gandhi moves SC for relief in Modi surname case
Sangeeta wins bronze at Ranking Series event
Sangeeta wins bronze at Ranking Series event
IIT Delhi in Gulf, trade: Modi concludes UAE visit
IIT Delhi in Gulf, trade: Modi concludes UAE visit
Swollen Yamuna calming as AAP alleges 'conspiracy'
Swollen Yamuna calming as AAP alleges 'conspiracy'
CHINESE CHALLENGE - 2022

CHINESE CHALLENGE

More like this

What's next for Chandrayaan-3 after successful launch

What's next for Chandrayaan-3 after successful launch

Chandrayaan-3 success gives boost to Gaganyaan mission

Chandrayaan-3 success gives boost to Gaganyaan mission

News India  |  Latest News India  |  Bollywood News  |  Indian Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances