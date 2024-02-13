News
Rediff.com  » News » CEO-mom accused of killing child has no mental illness: Police

CEO-mom accused of killing child has no mental illness: Police

Source: PTI
February 13, 2024 20:06 IST
Suchana Seth, CEO of an AI start-up accused of killing her four-year-old son, did not show any signs of mental disorder or psychotic behaviour during a medical examination, the police told a court in Panaji on Tuesday.

IMAGE: Suchana Seth, accused of murdering her four-year-old son in Goa, being produced before the children's court, Panaji, January 15, 2024. Photograph: ANI Photo

Police presented before the Goa children's court the report of the medical examination conducted on February 2 at the Institute of Psychology and Human Behaviourin Panaji.

 

It did not reveal any case of "psychopathology" (mental illness), nor did Seth report any active death wish or suicidal tendency, the report said.

She gave clear and rational answers and "her judgement is intact and no psychotic or pervasive mood symptoms were elicited in responses," it added.

The report was submitted to the court -- which deals with cases where victims are minor -- in response to her father's application claiming that Seth was suffering from mental illness and the police should get her mental health assessed.

Seth, 39, who headed a Bengaluru-based start-up, was arrested on January 8 on the way to Bengaluru with the body of her son stuffed in a bag. According to the police, she killed the child in a service apartment in Goa.

She is currently in judicial custody.

Source: PTI© Copyright 2024 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
