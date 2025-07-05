HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » News » Centre upgrades EPS security to Z-Plus post threat assessment

Centre upgrades EPS security to Z-Plus post threat assessment

Source: ANI  -  Edited By: Senjo M R
2 Minutes Read Listen to Article
Share:

July 05, 2025 18:52 IST

x

The ministry of home affairs has upgraded the security cover of All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami from the 'Y+' category in Tamil Nadu to the 'Z+' category within the state, sources said.

IMAGE: Union Home Minister Amit Shah with AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami, in Chennai, April 11, 2025. Photograph: ANIPhoto

Additionally, the 71-year-old leader will now be provided 'Z' category protection across the rest of India.

 

The Central Reserve Police Force, currently responsible for Edappadi K Palaniswami's 'Y+' security, will soon upgrade his protection in line with the latest directives issued by the MHA earlier this week based on specific security review inputs provided by the Intelligence Bureau.

The decision comes amid an assessment of potential security threats and follows standard protocol based on inputs from central security agencies.

Under the 'Z+' category, Palaniswami will now be guarded by an elite team of around 55 personnel, including commandos, for close protection in Tamil Nadu.

The 'Z' category cover across India ensures continued high-level security during his movements outside the state.

After resigning as chief minister of Tamil Nadu in May 2021, Palaniswami remains the leader of the opposition in the state assembly.

He continues to shape the direction of AIADMK, including key decisions ahead of elections and alliances, such as nominating candidates for the Rajya Sabha.

In 2022-23, Palaniswami navigated a leadership tussle with O Panneerselvam.

Following a favourable Supreme Court and Madras high court verdict, he was formally elected as the sixth general secretary of AIADMK in March 2023.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: ANI  -  Edited By: Senjo M R
Share:

RELATED STORIES

Is AIADMK Feeling Uncomfortable With BJP's Politics?
Is AIADMK Feeling Uncomfortable With BJP's Politics?
BJP-AIADMK Tieup: Who Wins, Who Loses
BJP-AIADMK Tieup: Who Wins, Who Loses
BJP Concedes AIADMK Demands In Eagerness For Alliance
BJP Concedes AIADMK Demands In Eagerness For Alliance
AIADMK 'old bonded slave camp': Stalin on BJP tie-up
AIADMK 'old bonded slave camp': Stalin on BJP tie-up
EPS to lead AIADMK-BJP alliance in TN, says Amit Shah
EPS to lead AIADMK-BJP alliance in TN, says Amit Shah

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

M M Keeravani's Top 10 Songs

webstory image 2

10 Highest Indian Test Scores

webstory image 3

Top 10 Medical Schools In The World

VIDEOS

Long life prayer for his holiness the Dalai Lama held on his 90th Birthday1:30

Long life prayer for his holiness the Dalai Lama held on...

Spectacular fireworks illuminate Washington, DC as US celebrates its 249th Independence Day0:45

Spectacular fireworks illuminate Washington, DC as US...

'Remove me from Maharashtra', Nirahua dares MNS-Shiv Sena1:09

'Remove me from Maharashtra', Nirahua dares MNS-Shiv Sena

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD