Rediff.com  » News » Centre upgrades Assam CM's security to Z-plus

Centre upgrades Assam CM's security to Z-plus

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
October 14, 2022 13:06 IST
Photograph: ANI Photo

The Union government has upgraded the security cover of Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma to the top category of Z-plus after a recent review, officials said on Friday.

Sarma, 53, has been enjoying a Z category cover provided by the Central Reserve Police Force VIP security unit for his travel in the north eastern states till now.

After a recent security review, the CRPF has been directed by the Ministry of Home Affairs to upgrade his security to the top category of Z-plus on an all-India basis, the officials said.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
 
Print this article
