Centre to resume talks with Ladakh groups on May 22 amid statehood demand

The Ministry of Home Affairs will resume political dialogue with Ladakh groups in May, addressing key demands such as statehood and inclusion under the Sixth Schedule.

IMAGE: Arson and violence broke out during protest in Leh in September 2025. Photograph: ANI screen grab/X

Key Points Leh apex body and Kargil Democratic Alliance have been jointly engaged in dialogue with the Centre since 2021.

The Ladakh groups' demands include statehood and inclusion under the Sixth Schedule for Ladakh.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah will visit Leh on April 30, underscoring the government's commitment to Ladakh's development.

The ministry of home affairs has decided to convene a meeting of the sub-committee for political dialogue with representatives of agitating Ladakh groups on May 22, according to Lt Governor Vinai Kumar Saxena. The last meeting was held in early February.

Leh Apex Body and the Kargil Democratic Alliance (KDA), which have been jointly engaged in dialogue with the Centre since 2021 over their key demands, including statehood and inclusion under the Sixth Schedule for Ladakh, have been demanding the resumption of talks.

"I am pleased to announce that the Ministry of Home Affairs, Govt of India, has taken a decision to convene a meeting of the sub-committee for political dialogue on 22nd May.

"This will carry forward the process of constructive democratic dialogue with key stakeholders of Ladakh and pave the way for an enduring solution to meet the aspirations of the people of Ladakh," the Lt Governor said in a post on X on Sunday.

On April 14, the Lt Governor, who took charge in March, expressed confidence that the ongoing dialogue between LAB- KDA and the Centre will lead to a resolution, asserting that he remains available to support the process whenever required.

A day later, the KDA called for an immediate resumption of talks, asserting that they remain open to any fresh proposal from the centre, excluding council-based arrangements.

"After the last meeting held on February 4, no further action has been taken so far. The Government of India, particularly the MHA, had promised that within 10-15 days, the next meeting would be convened, where Ladakhis' aspirations and demands would be considered seriously and sincerely. However, that day has not come yet," KDA co-chairman Asgar Ali Karbalai had said.

On April 18, former J-K Member of legislative assembly Deldan Namgyal and LAHDC Leh Councillor Smanla Dorje were released after spending nearly seven months in prison in connection with the violence during protests in September that had left four persons dead and scores injured. Both LAB and KDA were consistently pressing for their release.

This came over a month after climate activist Sonam Wangchuk was released from Jodhpur Central Jail on March 14 following the Union government's decision to revoke his detention with immediate effect.

Wangchuk was taken into custody on September 26 under the National Security Act (NSA) pursuant to an order issued by the Leh district magistrate in connection with the violence.

The sub-committee was formed following a meeting held on February 19, 2024, between the High Powered Committee (HPC) and a 14-member delegation of LAB and KDA, representing various organisations of the Union Territory.

The ministry of home affairs formed the HPC for Ladakh with a mandate to discuss the measures needed to be taken to protect the region's unique culture and language, taking into consideration its geographical location and strategic importance.

Meanwhile, Union Home Minister Amit Shah will arrive in Leh on April 30 for a two-day visit.

LG Saxena said the home minister will pay his respect to the sacred relics of Lord Buddha on the occasion of Buddha Purnima on May 1.

The home minister's visit underscores the commitment of the government of India for the development of Ladakh, he added.

The sacred relics of Lord Buddha will arrive in Leh on April 29 for a first-of-its-kind public exposition in the region.