Centre To Release Funds To Bolster Mizoram's Power Sector

The central government is poised to release Rs 6 crore to Mizoram to boost its power sector, addressing concerns raised by BJP leaders regarding pending funds and housing schemes.

Key Points The Centre is set to release Rs 6 crore to Mizoram to strengthen its power sector.

The funds were approved after discussions between Union Power Minister Manohar Lal Khattar and BJP leaders in Aizawl.

The state government needs to deposit its mandatory share of Rs 60 lakh to receive the funds.

Concerns were raised regarding housing assistance schemes and challenges faced by contractual employees under the Deendayal Antyodaya Yojana-National Urban Livelihoods Mission (DAY-NULM).

Union Power Minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Saturday said the Centre is ready to release Rs 6 crore to Mizoram to strengthen its power sector, according to the state BJP.

Khattar made the statement during a meeting with BJP leaders in Aizawl, according to the party's state media convener Johny Lalthanpuia.

Mizoram BJP Raises Key Issues

The interaction was chaired by state BJP president K Beichhua, who raised several issues concerning Mizoram, including pending central funds, implementation of housing schemes and challenges faced by contractual employees under the Deendayal Antyodaya Yojanaâ National Urban Livelihoods Mission (DAY-NULM).

Lalthanpuia said Beichhua urged Khattar, who also holds the Housing and Urban Affairs portfolio, to expedite the release of pending funds for the Power Department.

Centre's Response and Assurances

In response, Khattar informed the gathering that the Centre had approved Rs 6 crore for Mizoram and assured that the amount would be released within a week once the state government deposits its mandatory share of Rs 60 lakh.

Addressing concerns over the financial difficulties faced by contractual employees under DAY-NULM, Khattar said NULM 2.0 is expected to be launched within the next one to two months and promised to personally examine their grievances.

Housing Scheme Concerns Addressed

The BJP leaders also raised issues related to housing assistance schemes, alleging that many beneficiaries who had received the first instalment were still awaiting the second.

They further claimed that several eligible applicants had not yet received housing assistance and alleged that BJP members faced difficulties in accessing housing grants from the state government, Lalthanpuia said.

Taking note of the concerns, Khattar directed the state BJP leadership to submit a detailed written representation to his office for further action, he said.