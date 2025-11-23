Centre says no final call on Chandigarh proposal amid Punjab uproar

In the line of fire over its move on Chandigarh's administrative structure, the Centre on Sunday said no final decision has been taken on the proposal and asserted that it does not aim to change traditional arrangements between the Union territory and Punjab and Haryana.

IMAGE: AAP national convener Arvind Kejriwal. Photograph: Jitender Gupta/ANI Photo

The Centre's move on Chandigarh has raised the hackles of various parties in Punjab, with Aam Aadmi Party national convener Arvind Kejriwal terming it as a "direct attack" on Punjab's identity and constitutional rights.

The row erupted over a bulletin of Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha which showed that the Centre has proposed to include the Union territory of Chandigarh under the ambit of Article 240 of the Constitution, empowering the president to make regulations for the UT and legislate directly.

This could pave the way for the appointment of an independent administrator in Chandigarh, similar to when it had an independent chief secretary in the past.

With the development triggering a political storm in Punjab, the Union home ministry said no final decision has been taken on the proposal to "simplify law-making" in Chandigarh, asserting that it does not aim to change traditional arrangements between the Union territory and Punjab and Haryana.

Chandigarh is the joint capital of Punjab and Haryana.

"The proposal only to simplify the central government's law-making process for the Union territory of Chandigarh is still under consideration with the central government. No final decision has been taken on this proposal," a home ministry spokesperson said in a statement.

Allaying concerns raised by political leaders in Punjab regarding the proposal, the ministry said the proposal in no way seeks to alter Chandigarh's governance or administrative structure, nor does it aim to change "traditional arrangements between Chandigarh and the states of Punjab or Haryana".

"A suitable decision will be taken only after adequate consultations with all stakeholders, keeping in mind the interests of Chandigarh. There is no need for any concern on this matter. The central government has no intention of introducing any Bill to this effect in the upcoming Winter session of Parliament," it said.

The move had sparked outrage in Punjab, with the ruling AAP, Congress, and Shiromani Akali Dal criticising the Bharatiya Janata Party-led Centre, accusing the government of attempting to "snatch" Chandigarh from Punjab.

Kejriwal vehemently opposed the Centre's proposed move, calling it a "direct attack" on Punjab's identity and constitutional rights.

"The BJP-led central government's attempt to eliminate Punjab's rights over Chandigarh through constitutional amendment is not part of a simple move, but a direct attack on Punjab's identity and constitutional rights. This mentality of undermining the federal structure and depriving Punjabis of their rights is extremely dangerous," Kejriwal said in a post on X.

"Punjab, which has always sacrificed for the nation's security, food, water, and humanity, is today being deprived of its own share. This is not just an administrative decision, but akin to wounding the soul of Punjab.

"History bears witness that Punjabis have never bowed before any dictatorship. Punjab will not bow even today. Chandigarh belongs to Punjab and will remain with Punjab," he further said.

Shiromani Akali Dal MP and former Union minister Harsimrat Kaur Badal said that with this move, Punjab will lose its rights over Chandigarh.

"The Shiromani Akali Dal strongly opposes the proposed Constitution (131st Amendment) Bill being brought by the Central Government in Winter session. With this amendment, Chandigarh will be converted into a state, and Punjab will completely lose its right over Chandigarh," she said.

Badal described it as a significant blow to Punjab, noting that the Congress had initially taken Chandigarh from Punjab and asserting that the decision to make it a separate state would not be accepted.

"This amendment bill is a robbery of the rights of Punjab and also a violation of the principles of federal structure. The Shiromani Akali Dal will not allow this to happen and will strongly oppose it in this session," she said.

The SAD has called an emergency meeting of its core committee on November 24 to discuss this issue. SAD leader Daljit Singh Cheema said the meeting, to be chaired by SAD President Sukhbir Singh Badal, will chart out the next steps.

Senior constitutional experts will be consulted to finalise a strong strategy to counter the Centre's move, he added.

Congress general secretary Randeep Singh Surjewala said the move to "amend Article 240" of the Constitution is a "debilitating assault on federalism".

He alleged that the latest instance of amending Article 240 "is the new tool to attack the identity, ethos and spirit of the States of Haryana and Punjab".

In a post on X addressed to the people of Haryana and Punjab, Surjewala said, "the move by Govt of India to amend Article 240 of the Constitution of India is a debilitating assault on Federalism as also the rights of Haryana and Punjab over Chandigarh as a joint Capital of the two States under Punjab Reorganisation Act, 1966".

"Question is 'Why is the Modi Govt & BJP acting inimically to the States of Haryana and Punjab?'" Surjewala asked.

Surjewala said the Centre must withdraw from these "wholly ill advised moves to undo the equilibrium of what we call as the "City Beautiful" - Chandigarh".

"A piece of advise for Nayab Saini Govt and BJP in Punjab. Please smell the Coffee and stand up for the rights and unwavering spirit of Haryana and Punjab."

"And a note of caution to politicians, persons & parties in Punjab, who are creating an off repeated false bogey of 'Chandigarh for Punjab' or 'Panjab University for Punjab'. Your arguments are self defeating and go against the grain of "Punjabiyat".

"Haryana was also Punjab prior to 1st November, 1966. Then, how can Haryana be denied its rightful legacy? Grow Up ! Remember, two Brothers grow up, they separate, start their own families, divide properties amicably but the blood and spirit always remains the same," he said.

Surjewala told them not to be blindsided by the "parochial arguments and petty point scoring".

He said the two states have a shared heritage and can hold hands as brothers for a better future "for our children and generations to come".

"Let Chandigarh and our shared institutions not fall prey to the Machiavellian politics of those out to divide us!" he said.

Congress MLA Pargat Singh said that the Centre's latest endeavour aims to "completely snatch" Chandigarh from Punjab and transform it into a separate Union territory. He described this action as "an act of sheer aggression that Punjab will never accept."

"I urge Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann to strongly oppose this anti-Punjab move in Monday's Assembly session and pass a resolution against it. An all-party meeting must be convened so that Punjab can stand united, go to Delhi before the Parliament session, stage a protest against this unconstitutional assault, and meet the president with an all-party delegation to formally register Punjab's objection," he said.

Currently, the Punjab governor serves as the Administrator of the UT of Chandigarh. It was previously administered independently by a chief secretary since November 1, 1966, when Punjab was reorganised.

However, since June 1, 1984, Chandigarh has been administered by the Punjab governor and the chief secretary's position was converted to an adviser to the UT administrator.

In August 2016, the Centre sought to restore the old practice of having an independent administrator by appointing former IAS officer K J Alphons for the top post.

However, the move was withdrawn after stiff opposition from the then-Punjab chief minister, Parkash Singh Badal, who was part of the NDA, and other parties, including the Congress and AAP.

Punjab, which has staked its claim on Chandigarh, also wants the immediate transfer of Chandigarh to it. The chief minister has reiterated this demand during a recent meeting of the Northern Zonal Council held in Faridabad.

Earlier in the day, Punjab BJP chief Sunil Jakhar said he would meet Union Home Minister Amit Shah to discuss the matter.

"I have sought time from the Union home minister for a meeting," Jakhar told PTI, adding that he wants the decision regarding the bill to be withdrawn.

"To facilitate the administrative requirements of Chandigarh, the sentiments of Punjab cannot be ignored. Chandigarh is just not a geographical piece. Sentiments of Punjab are attached to it. There should be no ambiguity about it," he said.

Earlier, in a post on X, Jakhar said Chandigarh is an integral part of Punjab, assuring that the "confusion" regarding the Union territory will be resolved.

"Chandigarh is an integral part of Punjab, and the Punjab BJP stands firmly with the interests of the state, whether it is the issue of Chandigarh or the waters of Punjab. Whatever confusion has arisen regarding Chandigarh will be resolved by discussing it with the government. As a Punjabi myself, I assure you that for us, Punjab always comes first," he said.