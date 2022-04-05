News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » News » Haryana counters Punjab's resolution claiming Chandigarh

Haryana counters Punjab's resolution claiming Chandigarh

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
April 05, 2022 13:22 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Tuesday moved a resolution in the state assembly on the Chandigarh issue urging the Centre to not take any steps until all concerns related to the Punjab Reorganisation Act were addressed.

The House also urged the central government to take measures for the construction of the Sutlej-Yamuna Link Canal in compliance of the Supreme Court order.

The move comes days after the Punjab assembly passed a resolution seeking immediate transfer of Chandigarh to the state, with Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann accusing the Centre of trying to upset the balance in the administration of the Union Territory and other common assets.

Chandigarh is the common capital of Punjab and Haryana.

 

"This House notes with concern the resolution passed in the Legislative Assembly of Punjab on 1 April, 2022 recommending that the matter for transfer of Chandigarh to Punjab be taken up with the central government," according to the resolution moved by Khattar during the special session of the Haryana Vidhan Sabha here.

"The recent amendment in the rules of BBMB (Bhakra Beas Management Board) by the central government for appointment of whole time members goes against the spirit of the Punjab Reorganisation Act, 1966 which treats the river projects as common assets of the successor states of Punjab and Haryana," it said.

"Under these circumstances, this House resolved to urge the central government not to take any steps that would disturb the existing balance and to maintain harmony till all the issues emanating from the reorganisation of Punjab are settled," it added.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Hemant Waje© Copyright 2022 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
Print this article
Chandigarh will remain joint capital: Haryana CM
Chandigarh will remain joint capital: Haryana CM
Punjab will fight: Mann over Centre's Chandigarh move
Punjab will fight: Mann over Centre's Chandigarh move
J-K to be granted statehood at appropriate time: Govt
J-K to be granted statehood at appropriate time: Govt
Fuel pricing mechanism is opaque; removed from reality
Fuel pricing mechanism is opaque; removed from reality
Models Go Bold In Black
Models Go Bold In Black
Now, Tara visits the Maldives!
Now, Tara visits the Maldives!
Twinkle Khanna under fire for jibe at 'Kashmir Files'
Twinkle Khanna under fire for jibe at 'Kashmir Files'
The War Against Coronavirus

The War Against Coronavirus

More like this

Worsening Centre, states relation poses a 'threat'

Worsening Centre, states relation poses a 'threat'

Punjab House passes resolution to transfer Chandigarh

Punjab House passes resolution to transfer Chandigarh

News India  |  Latest News India  |  Bollywood News  |  Indian Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2022 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances