News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » News » Centre removes BSF chief, top officers of paramilitary forces in J-K

Centre removes BSF chief, top officers of paramilitary forces in J-K

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Senjo M R
August 02, 2024 22:57 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

The Centre on Friday removed the chief of the Border Security Force and another top officer of the paramilitary force which guards the sensitive India-Pakistan border, including the Jammu region where a spate of terror attacks have claimed 22 lives in recent past.

IMAGE: BSF chief Nitin Agrawal (second from left) along with BSF Western Command special director general YB Khurania (left), BSF Jammu frontier inspector general DK Boora arrive for a two-day visit to assess the security situation along the International Border, in Jammu, July 21, 2024. Photograph: ANI Photo

Border Security Force director general Nitin Agrawal and his deputy special DG (West) YB Khurania were sent back to their respective state cadres with immediate effect, according to a government order.

 

The repatriation orders for the two Indian Police Service officers come in the backdrop of a spate of terror incidents in the Jammu region, along the India-Pakistan border.

At least 22 people, including 11 security personnel and a village defence guard member, have been killed this year in such incidents in Rajouri, Poonch, Reasi, Udhampur, Kathua and Doda districts.

The BSF, which is entrusted to guard this front, has denied any instances of infiltration.

Five terrorists were also killed in two encounters in Kathua and Doda districts last month.

Separate orders issued by the Appointments Committee of the Cabinet conveyed they were being "prematurely" repatriated with "immediate effect."

Agrawal is a 1989-batch Kerala cadre IPS officer, while Khurania belongs to the 1990-batch of the Odisha cadre.

Khurania is expected to be made the head of the police force or the director general of police in Odisha where the new BJP government has just taken charge.

Agrawal had taken charge as the Border Security Force chief in June last year and he was scheduled to retire in July, 2026.

Khurania, as the special DG (West), was heading the formation of the force along the Pakistan border that runs for about 2,289 kms along Jammu, Punjab, Rajasthan and Gujarat in India's western flank.

Interspersed with dense forests and mountainous terrain, the Jammu region accounts for 485 kms of this border.

The about 2.65-lakh personnel strong BSF guards Indian borders with Pakistan in the west and Bangladesh in the east.

In a separate order, the Appointments Committee of the Cabinet also appointed 1989-batch Odisha cadre IPS officer Amrit Mohan Prasad as a SDG in the Central Reserve Police Force.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Senjo M R© Copyright 2024 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
Print this article
Pak army's Chinese telecom gear reaches J-K terrorists
Pak army's Chinese telecom gear reaches J-K terrorists
From Doda to Reasi, Jammu sees rise in terror attacks
From Doda to Reasi, Jammu sees rise in terror attacks
'Terrorism in J-K is an Islamist extremist venture'
'Terrorism in J-K is an Islamist extremist venture'
'India can take on anyone now': Hockey legend Pal
'India can take on anyone now': Hockey legend Pal
Sen enters semifinals with thrilling win over Chen
Sen enters semifinals with thrilling win over Chen
Why wasn't NEET-UG exam scrapped?: SC explains
Why wasn't NEET-UG exam scrapped?: SC explains
Olympics: Check out India's schedule on August 3, 2024
Olympics: Check out India's schedule on August 3, 2024

More like this

J-K: 9 dead as bus falls into gorge after terror hit

J-K: 9 dead as bus falls into gorge after terror hit

Why terrorists are active in Rajouri-Poonch belt

Why terrorists are active in Rajouri-Poonch belt

News India  |  Latest News India  |  Bollywood News  |  Indian Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances