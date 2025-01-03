Centre on alert over HMPV outbreak in China

The National Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) under the Union health ministry is closely monitoring respiratory and seasonal influenza cases in the country, and is in touch with international agencies, according to official sources.

"We will continue to monitor the situation closely, validate information and update accordingly," the sources said, following recent reports of an outbreak of the human metapneumovirus (HMPV) in China.

"The data from December 16-22 indicates a recent rise in acute respiratory infections, including seasonal influenza, rhinovirus, respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) and human metapneumovirus (HMPV), however, the overall scale and intensity of respiratory infectious diseases in China this year is lower than last year. A seasonal increase in respiratory pathogens is expected in the northern hemisphere, particularly during the winter period," sources said after an update from WPRO.

Dr Arjun Dang, CEO, Dr Dangs Lab, said that the human metapneumovirus (HMPV) outbreak in China highlights the need for heightened surveillance and early detection mechanisms to curb its spread.

"The resurgence of HMPV underscores the ever-evolving challenges posed by respiratory viruses, particularly in high-density populations. HMPV, a relatively underrecognised pathogen, has been a silent contributor to seasonal respiratory illnesses globally. At Dr Dangs Lab, we have routinely reported cases of HMPV during flu seasons, particularly in vulnerable populations such as young children, older adults, and those with compromised immune systems. This outbreak in China highlights the need for heightened surveillance and early detection mechanisms to curb its spread," Dr Arjun Dang said.

Dr Dang said that HMPV usually shows symptoms similar to other respiratory viruses and if the outbreak isn't quickly controlled, it can put a lot of strain on the healthcare system.

"HMPV commonly manifests with symptoms akin to other respiratory viruses, including fever, cough, nasal congestion, shortness of breath, and wheezing. Severe cases can lead to bronchiolitis or pneumonia, particularly in high-risk groups. The burden on the healthcare system can be significant if the outbreak is not swiftly contained," Dr Arjun Dang added.

He highlighted that "Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) testing remains the gold standard for diagnosing HMPV."

Dr Dang said there was no specific antiviral treatment for HMPV, so prevention is the cornerstone of controlling its spread. He added that simple measures such as washing hands regularly, covering mouth while coughing and avoiding close contact with sick individuals can help reduce its spread.

"Unfortunately, there is no specific antiviral treatment for HMPV, and management is primarily supportive, focusing on hydration, fever control, and oxygen therapy in severe cases. Therefore, prevention becomes the cornerstone of controlling its spread. Simple yet effective measures such as frequent hand hygiene, respiratory etiquette (covering coughs and sneezes), and avoiding close contact with symptomatic individuals can significantly mitigate transmission. Government authorities must ensure robust public awareness campaigns emphasizing these preventive strategies," Dr Dang said.