Centre has offered its hand to build trust: Wangchuk after release

Following his release from detention, activist Sonam Wangchuk is urging the government to engage in meaningful dialogue with the people of Ladakh to address their concerns about statehood and regional autonomy.

IMAGE: Environmentalist Sonam Wangchuk, with his wife, Gitanjali J Angmo, during a press conference at Lodhi Estate, in New Delhi on Tuesday. Photograph: Naveen Sharma/ANI Photo

Key Points Sonam Wangchuk views his release from detention under the National Security Act (NSA) as a positive step towards fostering trust and dialogue between the Centre and the people of Ladakh.

Wangchuk emphasises that protests in Ladakh are aimed at initiating a constructive dialogue process with the government regarding statehood and the Sixth Schedule.

He plans to consult with leaders of the Leh Apex Body (LAB) and the Kargil Democratic Alliance (KDA) to determine the next steps in their agitation for Ladakh's demands.

The LAB and KDA have been engaged in talks with the Ministry of Home Affairs, advocating for statehood and Sixth Schedule inclusion for Ladakh since it became a Union Territory in 2019.

In his first public remarks after being released from jail, activist Sonam Wangchuk on Tuesday termed the revocation of his detention under National Security Act (NSA) a 'win-win' development and said the Centre has extended its hand to build trust for a meaningful dialogue with the people of Ladakh.

Addressing a press conference in New Delhi along with his wife and HIAL co-founder Gitanjali J Angmo, Wangchuk said the protests in Ladakh have been aimed solely at initiating a constructive dialogue process.

"We were sure of a victory in the court, but a win was not enough. I wanted a win-win," he said.

He described the government's move as an 'extending of hand to build trust and to facilitate meaningful, constructive dialogue'.

"They have offered a constructive, meaningful dialogue. This is what we have wanted, and we had to struggle so much, walk to Delhi, sit on 'anshan' (fast). All movements in Ladakh are for starting the dialogue process," he said.

"Usually, you see people picking up guns and the government appealing for dialogue. Here, people are urging the government to start a dialogue," he said.

Future Plans and Consultations

Asked about his next step, Wangchuk said he would travel to Ladakh and consult with leaders of the Leh Apex Body (LAB) and the Kargil Democratic Alliance (KAD), which have been spearheading the agitation over the past five years for statehood and extension of the Sixth Schedule to Ladakh.

On whether he would return to agitation, he said, "I have always said I don't want to sit on hunger strike; I am forced to do it. Now that the government is extending its hand, we hope a good example is set."

Background of Detention and Demands

Wangchuk, 59, was detained on September 26 last year under the stringent NSA, two days after violent protests during the agitation left four people dead.

He was released from Jodhpur Central Jail on Saturday after the Union government revoked his detention with immediate effect.

The LAB and KDA have remained engaged in talks with the Ministry of Home Affairs over their key demands of statehood and Sixth Schedule inclusion, issues that have simmered since the region was carved out of Jammu and Kashmir as a Union Territory in 2019.

The outfits held rallies and shutdown on Monday to demand the next round of talks as promised during the high-powered committee meeting.

The last meeting of the high-powered committee chaired by Minister of State for Home Affairs Nityanand Rai took place on February 4, where both bodies demanded the release of Wangchuk and 70 other detainees.