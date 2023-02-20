Celebrations, Candlelight Rally, Protests

IMAGE: A procession in Kolkata, here and below, commemorating the anniversary of Swami Vivekananda's return from Chicago after delivering his historic speech at the World Parliament of Religions. Photograph: PTI Photo

Photograph: PTI Photo

IMAGE: Christians protest the violence directed against the community at Jantar Mantar in New Delhi. Photograph: Shahbaz Khan/PTI Photo

Photograph: PTI Photo IMAGE: A candlelight rally in Ahmedabad demanding justice for IIT-Bombay student Darshan Solanki , who allegedly died by suicide on the IIT-B campus last week.

IMAGE: A pro-Ukrainian demonstration during the Munich Security Conference in Munich, Germany. Photograph: Kai Pfaffenbach/Reuters

IMAGE: A supporter of the Iranian women life freedom movement at a protest during the Munich Security Conference. Photograph: Kai Pfaffenbach/Reuters

Photographs curated by Anant Salvi/Rediff.com

Feature Presentation: Aslam Hunani/Rediff.com