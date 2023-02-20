News
Rediff.com  » News » Celebrations, Candlelight Rally, Protests

Celebrations, Candlelight Rally, Protests

By REDIFF NEWS
February 20, 2023 12:03 IST
IMAGE: A procession in Kolkata, here and below, commemorating the anniversary of Swami Vivekananda's return from Chicago after delivering his historic speech at the World Parliament of Religions. Photograph: PTI Photo

 

Photograph: PTI Photo

 

IMAGE: Christians protest the violence directed against the community at Jantar Mantar in New Delhi. Photograph: Shahbaz Khan/PTI Photo

 

IMAGE: A candlelight rally in Ahmedabad demanding justice for IIT-Bombay student Darshan Solanki, who allegedly died by suicide on the IIT-B campus last week. Photograph: PTI Photo

 

IMAGE: A pro-Ukrainian demonstration during the Munich Security Conference in Munich, Germany. Photograph: Kai Pfaffenbach/Reuters

 

IMAGE: A supporter of the Iranian women life freedom movement at a protest during the Munich Security Conference. Photograph: Kai Pfaffenbach/Reuters
 

Photographs curated by Anant Salvi/Rediff.com
Feature Presentation: Aslam Hunani/Rediff.com

REDIFF NEWS
 
