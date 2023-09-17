News
Rediff.com  » News » Celebrated author and Naveen Patnaik's sister Gita Mehta passes away at 80

Celebrated author and Naveen Patnaik's sister Gita Mehta passes away at 80

Source: PTI
September 17, 2023 09:25 IST
Eminent author and Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik's elder sister Gita Mehta died at her Delhi residence due to old age ailments.

IMAGE: Eminent author Gita Mehta (left) and her brother Prem Patnaik during the swearing in ceremony of Naveen Patnaik as Odisha CM, in Bhubaneswar, May 29, 2019. Photograph: ANI Photo

Mehta died on Saturday.

 

She was 80 and is survived by her son.

Her publisher husband Sonny Mehta had predeceased her.

An eminent author, documentary filmmaker, and journalist, Gita Mehta was the elder sister of Naveen Patnaik and businessman Prem Patnaik.

Born in 1943 to Biju Patnaik and Gyan Patnaik in Delhi, she studied in India and the University of Cambridge in the United Kingdom.

She has penned books including Karma Cola, Snake and Ladders, A River Sutra, Raj and The Eternal Ganesha.

Mehta, sources said, was very close to her younger brother Naveen Patnaik.

During her earlier visit to Bhubaneswar, she had told reporters that "people of Odisha are fortunate enough to have a CM like Naveen Patnaik".

Prime Minister Narendra Modi condoled her death, with a post on X: "I am saddened by the passing away of noted writer Smt Gita Mehta Ji. She was a multifaceted personality, known for her intellect and passion towards writing as well as filmmaking. She was also passionate about nature and water conservation. My thoughts are with @Naveen_Odisha Ji and the entire family in this hour of grief. Om Shanti."

Odisha Governor Ganeshi Lal also condoled her death.

He wrote on X: "Saddened to learn about the demise of accomplished English author Gita Mehta, sister of Hon'ble CM Shri @Naveen_Odisha and conveyed heartfelt condolences to the bereaved family and friends."

Many Odisha ministers and eminent persons expressed their condolences over Mehta's demise.

Source: PTI© Copyright 2023 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
