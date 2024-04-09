News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » News » CEC Rajiv Kumar gets Z-security after intelligence report

CEC Rajiv Kumar gets Z-security after intelligence report

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra
April 09, 2024 19:32 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

The government has provided Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar with a Z-category VIP security cover of armed commandos in view of potential threats against him, official sources said on Tuesday.

IMAGE: Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar. Photograph: Jitender Gupta/ANI Photo

The Ministry of Home Affairs has entrusted the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) with providing a contingent of about 40-45 personnel for the task, the sources said.

A threat perception report prepared by central intelligence agencies recommended a 'strong' security cover for Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Kumar keeping in view his profile, they said.

 

The move comes amid preparations for the seven-phase general elections that begin on April 19.

The CEC, as well as two Election Commissioners, are currently guarded by a small armed security team drawn from the Delhi Police.

This is one of the rarest instances of a CEC being provided a central security cover.

Former CEC, late T N Seshan, had a central security cover at one point of time.

The Z category cover to the CEC will ensure protection to him during his movement in any part of the country, at his office in central Delhi's 'Nirvachan Sadan' and at his residence, the sources said.

The VIP security cover categorisations begin from the highest Z+ followed by Z, Y+, Y and X.

An EC spokesperson said he had 'no comments to make on the issue'.

Kumar is a retired IAS officer of the 1984 batch. He took charge as the 25th CEC on May 15, 2022.

He had been appointed as an election commissioner in the poll body on September 1, 2020.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra© Copyright 2024 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
Print this article
'BJP has changed Election Commission's functioning'
'BJP has changed Election Commission's functioning'
Poll Schedule Works Against First Phase Contestants
Poll Schedule Works Against First Phase Contestants
When will assembly polls be held in J-K? CEC says...
When will assembly polls be held in J-K? CEC says...
Pant Races Towards T20 World Cup Spot
Pant Races Towards T20 World Cup Spot
Discontent in party over seat-sharing: Maha Cong chief
Discontent in party over seat-sharing: Maha Cong chief
HC pans Kejriwal for saying approver donated to BJP
HC pans Kejriwal for saying approver donated to BJP
Viyaskanth joins SRH as replacement for Hasaranga
Viyaskanth joins SRH as replacement for Hasaranga
CHINESE CHALLENGE - 2022

CHINESE CHALLENGE

More like this

Dissent within commission...: CEC on Goel's resignation

Dissent within commission...: CEC on Goel's resignation

Rajiv Kumar assumes charge as CEC

Rajiv Kumar assumes charge as CEC

News India  |  Latest News India  |  Bollywood News  |  Indian Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances