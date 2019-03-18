rediff.com

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff News  All News 
Rediff.com  » News » 1 soldier killed, 3 injured in ceasefire violation by Pak in J-K's Rajouri

1 soldier killed, 3 injured in ceasefire violation by Pak in J-K's Rajouri

March 18, 2019 13:18 IST

An Army soldier was killed and three others injured as Pakistan violated the ceasefire for the second consecutive day along the Line of Control in Jammu and Kashmir's Rajouri district on Monday, officials said.

The incident occurred in Keri Battal forward area and further details are awaited, they said.

 

Around 5.30 am, the Pakistani Army initiated unprovoked ceasefire violation by resorting to shelling mortars bombs and firing of small arms along the LoC in Sunderbani Sector of Rajouri district Monday, a defense spokesman said.

He said the Indian Army retaliated effectively.

Border skirmishes witnessed a spurt after India's preemptive air strike on a Jaish-e-Mohammad terror camp in Pakistan's Balakot on February 26 following the February 14 Pulwama terror attack in which 40 Central Reserve Police Force personnel were killed.

Four civilians, including three members of a family, were killed and several others injured as Pakistan targeted dozens of villages in over 100 incidents of ceasefire violations along the LoC in the state, especially in the twin districts of Poonch and Rajouri, since then.

© Copyright 2019 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
Tags: Sunderbani Sector of Rajouri, Central Reserve Police Force, Pakistan, Line of Control, Pakistani Army
 

News India  |  Latest News India  |  Bollywood News  |  Indian Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2019 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Careers - Feedback | Terms of use