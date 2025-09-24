HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
CDS Gen Anil Chauhan's tenure extended till May next year

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Senjo M R
September 24, 2025 22:41 IST

Chief of defence staff Gen Anil Chauhan's tenure has been extended up to May next year, the government said on Wednesday.

IMAGE: Chief of Defence Staff General Anil Chauhan addresses the two-day military conclave at the Army War College, Mhow, Madhya Pradesh, August 26, 2025. Photograph: @SpokespersonMoD X/ANI Photo

Gen Chauhan's current stint as the top military officer is scheduled to end on September 30.

The defence ministry said the government has approved the extension of service of Gen Chauhan as Chief of Defence Staff and Secretary, Department of Military Affairs, up to May 30 next year or until further orders, whichever is earlier.

 

He has been serving as the Chief of Defence Staff since September 30, 2022.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Senjo M R© Copyright 2025 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
