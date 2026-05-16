CBSE mandates 3-language policy for Class 9 students from July

Starting July 1, CBSE Class 9 students must study three languages, including at least two native Indian languages, as part of the board's alignment with the National Education Policy 2020.

Image used only for representational purposes. Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points CBSE makes two native Indian languages compulsory for Class 9 students from July 1.

The move aligns with the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020 and the National Curriculum Framework for School Education (NCF-SE) 2023.

Students can opt for a foreign language as the third language or an additional fourth language.

No board examination will be conducted for the third language (R3) at the Class 10 level; assessment will be school-based.

Schools are instructed to update their R3 language offerings on the OASIS portal by June 30.

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has made the study of three languages, including at least two native Indian languages, compulsory for Class-9 students beginning July 1, according to a circular issued by the board.

The move is part of the CBSE's alignment of its Scheme of Studies with the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020 and the National Curriculum Framework for School Education (NCF-SE) 2023.

New Language Policy Details

According to the circular issued on May 15, students opting for a foreign language may do so only as the third language after studying two native Indian languages, or as an additional fourth language.

"With effect from July 1, 2026, for Class IX, the study of three languages (R1, R2, R3) shall be compulsory, with at least two languages being native Indian languages," the circular stated.

Assessment and Examination Changes

The CBSE said to keep the focus on learning and reduce any undue pressure on students, no board examination shall be conducted for R3 at the Class-10 level.

"All assessments for R3 shall be entirely school-based and internal. The performance of students in R3 will be duly reflected in the CBSE certificate. It is clarified that no student will be barred from appearing in the Class X Board Examinations due to R3. Sample question papers, rubrics for internal assessment will be shared by the Board shortly," it added.

School Requirements and Support

The board also asked schools to update their R3 language offerings for Classes 6 to 9 on the OASIS portal by June 30.

Schools facing a shortage of qualified native Indian language teachers may use interim measures, such as inter-school resource sharing, virtual or hybrid teaching support, engagement of retired language teachers and qualified postgraduates, the circular said.

Relaxations and Additional Changes

The CBSE further said relaxations would be provided to the Children With Special Needs (CwSN) in accordance with the Rights of Persons with Disabilities Act, 2016, while foreign students returning to India may get case-by-case exemptions from the requirement of studying two native Indian languages.

In April, the CBSE had announced a phased implementation of the three-language formula from Class 6 and the introduction of a two-level system for mathematics and science for Class 9 from the 2026-27 academic session.

Under the proposed structure, mathematics and science will have two levels -- mandatory standard and optional advanced courses. While all students will appear for a common 80-mark examination, those opting for higher proficiency can take an additional advance-level paper aimed at testing deeper conceptual understanding and higher-order thinking skills.

The CBSE had then said the first Class 10 board examinations under the new two-level system (standard and advanced) would be conducted in 2028 for the 2026-27 Class 9 cohort.