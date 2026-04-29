CBI Investigates Rs 10 Crore Cyber Fraud Case In Delhi

The CBI has launched an investigation into a sophisticated 'digital arrest' scam in Delhi, where a retired engineer was defrauded of Rs 10 crore by cyber criminals.

Key Points CBI takes over the investigation of a Rs 10 crore 'digital arrest' scam in Delhi.

A retired engineer was allegedly cheated by cyber-criminals posing as courier company and police officials.

The victim was coerced into transferring money through a series of transactions.

The Supreme Court took suo moto cognisance of mounting cases of 'digital arrest' scams across the country.

The CBI has registered a case in connection with the "digital arrest" of a 73-year old retired engineer from Delhi's Rohini who was allegedly cheated to the tune of Rs 10 crore, and taken over the investigation from the special cell of Delhi Police, officials said on Wednesday.

Modus Operandi of the Cyber Fraud

The septuagenarian was alleged targeted by a group of cyber-criminals posing as employees of a multinational courier company, in October 2024.

They claimed that a consignment booked using his Aadhaar card to China was returned.

Subsequently, they connected him to their associates posing as officers from Mumbai Police who coerced him to shell out money through a series of transactions in name of police and Enforcement Directorate chief.

Victim's Loss and Investigation

The victim, who lived with his wife in Rohini's Sector 10, allegedly transferred more than Rs 10.3 crore to the frauds.

Based on his complaint, an FIR was filed by the Delhi Police's cyber cell, before further investigation was taken up by Intelligence Fusion and Strategic Operations (IFSO) wing.

CBI Takes Over the Case

The case was transferred to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) by Ministry of Home Affairs on April 10 this year for a detailed probe after the Supreme Court took suo moto cognisance of mounting cases of "digital arrest" scams across the country.