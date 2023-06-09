News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » News » CBI forms SIT to investigate Manipur violence

CBI forms SIT to investigate Manipur violence

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
June 09, 2023 19:12 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

The Central Bureau of Investigation has formed a 10-member special investigation team (SIT) under a DIG-rank officer to probe six cases related to the Manipur violence referred to it by the state government, officials said on Friday.

IMAGE: Security personnel conduct joint combing operations in sensitive areas of Manipur. Photograph: ANI Photo

During his visit to the northeastern state, Home Minister Amit Shah announced a CBI probe into six FIRs -- five on alleged criminal conspiracy and one on general conspiracy behind the violence in Manipur.

The CBI had dispatched Joint Director Ghanshyam Upadhyay to coordinate with the state officials, and upon his return, the SIT was constituted, they said.

The agency re-registered the six cases referred to it by the state government. The Special Crime Branch, Kolkata will probe the cases, they said.

 

Violence broke out in the northeastern state after a 'Tribal Solidarity March' was organised in the hill districts on May 3 to protest against the Meitei community's demand for Scheduled Tribe (ST) status. So far, nearly 100 people have lost their lives, and over 300 have been injured ever since the ethnic violence broke out over a month ago.

The clashes were preceded by tension over the eviction of Kuki villagers from reserve forest land, which had led to a series of smaller agitations.

Meiteis account for about 53 per cent of Manipur's population and live mostly in the Imphal Valley. Tribals -- Nagas and Kukis -- constitute another 40 per cent of the population and reside in the hill districts.

Around 10,000 Army and Assam Rifles personnel have been deployed in the state to maintain peace.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Hemant Waje© Copyright 2023 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
Print this article
'The situation in Manipur is hopeless'
'The situation in Manipur is hopeless'
Manipur: Not A Time To Burn Bridges
Manipur: Not A Time To Burn Bridges
'Peace can return to Manipur'
'Peace can return to Manipur'
Forex reserves jump $5.9 bn to $595 bn
Forex reserves jump $5.9 bn to $595 bn
Sack Trivendra Rawat for Godse praise: Cong to BJP
Sack Trivendra Rawat for Godse praise: Cong to BJP
Train crash: Govt school used as morgue demolished
Train crash: Govt school used as morgue demolished
Sachin Pilot floating own party? Cong says...
Sachin Pilot floating own party? Cong says...
CHINESE CHALLENGE - 2022

CHINESE CHALLENGE

More like this

Warlike stores recovered in violence-hit Manipur

Warlike stores recovered in violence-hit Manipur

'My state Manipur is burning', Mary Kom cries for help

'My state Manipur is burning', Mary Kom cries for help

News India  |  Latest News India  |  Bollywood News  |  Indian Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances