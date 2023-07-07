News
Rediff.com  » News » CBI arrests 3 railway staffers in Balasore train crash case

CBI arrests 3 railway staffers in Balasore train crash case

Source: PTI
July 07, 2023 19:24 IST
The Central Bureau of Investigation on Friday took into custody three railway personnel in connection with the June 2 Balasore train accident, making its first arrests in the case, officials said.

IMAGE: A porter carries goods collected from the mangled coaches at the triple train mishap site where over 270 people died and more than 1000 injured, near Bahanaga Bazar in Balasore district, on Monday, June 5, 2023. Photograph: Swapan Mahapatra/PTI Photo

The agency arrested senior section engineer (signal) Arun Kumar Mahanta, section engineer Mohammed Amir Khan and technician Pappu Kumar, all posted in Balasore district, the officials said.

 

The three have been arrested under IPC sections 304 (culpable homicide not amounting to murder) and 201 (destruction of evidence), they said.

The accident took place near the Bahanaga Bazar station in the Balasore district of Odisha in which 293 people were killed -- 287 on the spot or brought dead to hospital while six succumbed to injuries in hospitals.

The accident involved three trains: the Shalimar-Chennai Coromandel Express, Bengaluru-Howrah Superfast Express and a stationary goods train. 

Source: PTI© Copyright 2023 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
Balasore mishap: Railways not to make report public
Odisha mishap: Safety panel submits report to rlys
Weeks after train crash, rlys transfers 5 top officers
TN DIG was under treatment for depression
3 killed as bus on way to Modi's rally hits truck
Wimbledon PIX: Medvedev, Kvitova advance to Round 3
Joshi, Yadav appointed BJP's Raj, MP poll in-charge
