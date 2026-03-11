Kathua Police Foil Bovine Smuggling Attempt, Rescuing 20 Animals

Kathua police successfully intercepted two bovine smuggling attempts, rescuing 20 animals and arresting two individuals involved in the cruel trafficking operation in Jammu and Kashmir.

Key Points Kathua police rescued 20 bovine animals from cruel trafficking conditions in two separate operations.

Two suspects were arrested for their involvement in the attempted cattle smuggling.

The animals were found crammed inside a water tanker and a truck, prompting rescue efforts.

Police have registered cases under bovine smuggling laws and the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act.

Authorities are urging the public to report suspected cattle trafficking activities in the Kathua district.

Police on Tuesday rescued 20 bovine animals which were allegedly being trafficked in a cruel manner inside a water tanker and a truck in two separate operations in Jammu and Kashmir's Kathua district, and arrested two suspects over involvement in cattle smuggling, officials said.

In the first operation, a police team intercepted a tractor fitted with a water tanker during naka checking under Rajbagh police station area, officials said.

The vehicle, driven by Rashid Ali of Kathua, was moving suspiciously and was signalled to stop for checking, they said.

During inspection, police found seven bovine animals crammed inside the water tanker, they said.

The animals, mostly cows, were rescued following an extensive operation during which two JCB machines and cutting equipment were used to break open the tanker and free the distressed animals, police said.

A case of bovine smuggling and under the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act was registered against the accused, they said.

Second Smuggling Incident

In another incident, a police team conducting naka checking on the highway at Londi Morh intercepted a suspicious truck coming from the direction of Punjab towards Jammu, officials said.

During inspection, police found 13 bovines, including seven cows and six oxen, packed tightly in the vehicle in a cruel manner, they said.

The animals were rescued, the driver -- identified as Muzammil of Uttar Pradesh's Saharanpur district -- was arrested on the spot and the truck was seized, they said, adding that police registered a case for bovine smuggling and added provisions under the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act.

During the two operations, a total of 20 bovine animals were rescued, two accused arrested and two vehicles impounded, police said, adding the further probe is underway.

Police said strict action is being taken to curb bovine smuggling in the district and urged the public to share information on suspected trafficking, assuring that the identity of informants will be kept confidential.