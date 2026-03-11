HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:
Home  » News » Kathua Police Foil Bovine Smuggling Attempt, Rescuing 20 Animals

Kathua Police Foil Bovine Smuggling Attempt, Rescuing 20 Animals

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
3 Minutes Read
Share:

March 11, 2026 00:32 IST

Kathua police successfully intercepted two bovine smuggling attempts, rescuing 20 animals and arresting two individuals involved in the cruel trafficking operation in Jammu and Kashmir.

Key Points

  • Kathua police rescued 20 bovine animals from cruel trafficking conditions in two separate operations.
  • Two suspects were arrested for their involvement in the attempted cattle smuggling.
  • The animals were found crammed inside a water tanker and a truck, prompting rescue efforts.
  • Police have registered cases under bovine smuggling laws and the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act.
  • Authorities are urging the public to report suspected cattle trafficking activities in the Kathua district.

Police on Tuesday rescued 20 bovine animals which were allegedly being trafficked in a cruel manner inside a water tanker and a truck in two separate operations in Jammu and Kashmir's Kathua district, and arrested two suspects over involvement in cattle smuggling, officials said.

In the first operation, a police team intercepted a tractor fitted with a water tanker during naka checking under Rajbagh police station area, officials said.

 

The vehicle, driven by Rashid Ali of Kathua, was moving suspiciously and was signalled to stop for checking, they said.

During inspection, police found seven bovine animals crammed inside the water tanker, they said.

The animals, mostly cows, were rescued following an extensive operation during which two JCB machines and cutting equipment were used to break open the tanker and free the distressed animals, police said.

A case of bovine smuggling and under the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act was registered against the accused, they said.

Second Smuggling Incident

In another incident, a police team conducting naka checking on the highway at Londi Morh intercepted a suspicious truck coming from the direction of Punjab towards Jammu, officials said.

During inspection, police found 13 bovines, including seven cows and six oxen, packed tightly in the vehicle in a cruel manner, they said.

The animals were rescued, the driver -- identified as Muzammil of Uttar Pradesh's Saharanpur district -- was arrested on the spot and the truck was seized, they said, adding that police registered a case for bovine smuggling and added provisions under the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act.

During the two operations, a total of 20 bovine animals were rescued, two accused arrested and two vehicles impounded, police said, adding the further probe is underway.

Police said strict action is being taken to curb bovine smuggling in the district and urged the public to share information on suspected trafficking, assuring that the identity of informants will be kept confidential.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
Share:

RELATED STORIES

Nuh Police Crackdown: Seven Arrested in Anti-Cow Smuggling Operation
Nuh Police Crackdown: Seven Arrested in Anti-Cow Smuggling Operation
3 Jaish terrorists arrested with weapons in Kathua
3 Jaish terrorists arrested with weapons in Kathua
HC orders police to ensure there is no sale of beef in J&K
HC orders police to ensure there is no sale of beef in J&K
Full bench of J&K HC overturns bar on bovine slaughter
Full bench of J&K HC overturns bar on bovine slaughter
Year later, Azam Khan's buffalo thief nabbed
Year later, Azam Khan's buffalo thief nabbed

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

9 Beautiful Historic Mosques Of India

webstory image 2

7 Foods Best Had Before Bed For Better Sleep

webstory image 3

Just How Educated Are These Actors?

VIDEOS

All Eyes on Palak Muchhal at the Power Creator Awards 20261:12

All Eyes on Palak Muchhal at the Power Creator Awards 2026

Too Glam to Miss: Yuvika Chaudhary Stuns in a Stylish Outfit1:44

Too Glam to Miss: Yuvika Chaudhary Stuns in a Stylish Outfit

Divine Moment! Kanika Mann Gets Goosebumps During First Bhasma Aarti4:15

Divine Moment! Kanika Mann Gets Goosebumps During First...

rediff on the net © 2026 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO