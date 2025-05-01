Caste census decision exposes...: Union minister Pradhan

Union minister Dharmendra Pradhan on Thursday asserted the government's decision to include caste enumeration in the next census has exposed the difference between 'true intentions and empty sloganeering'.

IMAGE: Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan. Photograph: Jitender Gupta/ANI Photo

Addressing a press conference at the Bharatiya Janata Party Headquarters, Pradhan termed the move as a 'gamechanger decision' which has been welcomed by a majority of opposition parties.

"The gamechanger decision has exposed the difference between our true intentions and empty sloganeering by the Opposition, although it has been welcomed by most opposition parties," he said.

"This decision of caste census has not been taken suddenly. 'Sabka Saath-Sabka Vikas' has been the theoretical and philosophical opinion of Modi government. The basic objective of all our programmes and schemes has been social justice. It has been our aim to provide benefits, facilities and conveniences to all sections of the society in a scientific manner," he added.

In a major decision, the government on Wednesday announced that caste enumeration will be included in the forthcoming census exercise in a 'transparent' manner.

While making the announcement, the government slammed he opposition parties for using caste surveys as a 'political tool'.

Opposition parties, including the Congress, have been demanding a nationwide caste census, making it a major election issue, and some states like Bihar, Telangana and Karnataka have already conducted such surveys.

Pradhan pushed back against the Congress for claiming credit for the caste census announcement.

"When this decision was taken yesterday, some people got upset. They said, 'the government is theirs (ruling party), but the system is ours (opposition)," he said.

"To bring social justice on track, the Mandal Commission was formed under the Janata Party government of 1977. The Jana Sangh, the predecessor of the BJP, was a part of this government," he said.

The minister said the Mandal commission report was 'locked in a dungeon' for 10 years.

"In whose hands was the government and system then?"

Pradhan further asked, "When the Mandal Commission (recommendations) was implemented, what was the statement of former Prime Minister Rajiv (Gandhi) ji? What was the stand of the Congress?"

The arrogance and hypocrisy of those who say 'the government is theirs but the system is ours' is being clearly exposed, he added.