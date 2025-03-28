Cash row judge absent from HC administrative panels

Justice Yashwant Varma, embroiled in the cash discovery row, did not find a mention in the recently constituted committees of judges on the administrative side of the Delhi high court.

IMAGE: Justice Yashwant Varma. Photograph: ANI Photo

A spate of key events have followed the discovery of burnt wads of cash following a fire at the judge's official Lutyen's home on March 14.

Though the Supreme Court has called it a separate decision, Justice Varma, the second senior-most judge of Delhi high court, was recently recommended for a transfer to his parent Allahabad high court.

He was part of several such administrative committees previously.

According to a March 27 circular published on the high court's website, the committees were reconstituted with immediate effect from March 26.

The 66 committees that were reconstituted include Administrative and General Supervision, Grievance Redressal Committee for Advocates, Finance and Budgeting for the sanction of contingent expenditure and writing off losses exceeding Rs 5 lakh aside from Information Technology and Artificial Intelligence.

All the other high court judges, including Chief Justice D K Upadhyaya, comprise the various committees.

Earlier, work from Justice Varma was withdrawn following a directive from the CJI.

On March 22, the CJI constituted the three-member committee to conduct an in-house inquiry into allegations and decided to upload on the SC website the inquiry report of Chief Justice Upadhyaya which included photos and videos of the alleged discovery of a huge stash of cash.

Justice Varma denounced any insinuation and said no cash was ever placed in the storeroom either by him or any of his family members.