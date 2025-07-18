HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » News » Cash haul row: Justice Yashwant Varma moves SC against inquiry report

Cash haul row: Justice Yashwant Varma moves SC against inquiry report

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
2 Minutes Read Listen to Article
Share:

July 18, 2025 10:58 IST

x

Allahabad high court judge Yashwant Varma has moved the Supreme Court seeking to invalidate a report by an in-house inquiry panel, which found him guilty of misconduct in the cash discovery row. 

IMAGE: Allahabad high court's Justice Yashwant Varma. Photograph: ANI Photo

Varma has sought quashing of the May 8 recommendation by then Chief Justice of India Sanjiv Khanna urging Parliament to initiate impeachment against him.

The government plans to move a motion to remove Varma in Parliament's Monsoon session beginning July 21.

In his petition, Justice Varma submitted that the inquiry "reversed the burden of proof", requiring him to investigate and disprove the charges levelled against him.

 

Alleging that the panel's findings were based on a preconceived narrative, Justice Varma said the inquiry timelines were driven solely by the urge to conclude proceedings swiftly, even at the expense of "procedural fairness".

The petition contended that the inquiry panel drew adverse findings without affording him a full and fair hearing.

The petition is yet to be listed before a bench for a hearing.

A report of the inquiry panel probing the incident had said that Justice Varma and his family members had covert or active control over the store room where a huge cache of half-burnt cash was found, proving his misconduct which is serious enough to seek his removal.

The three-judge panel headed by Chief Justice Sheel Nagu of the Punjab and Haryana High Court conducted the inquiry for 10 days, examined 55 witnesses and visited the scene of the accidental fire that started at around 11.35 pm on March 14 at the official residence Justice Varma, then a sitting judge of the Delhi high court and now in the Allahabad High Court.

Acting on the report, former Chief Justice of India Khanna wrote to President Droupadi Murmu and Prime Minister Narendra Modi recommending the judge's impeachment.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Hemant Waje© Copyright 2025 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
Share:

RELATED STORIES

'Where Is The Evidence Against Justice Varma?'
'Where Is The Evidence Against Justice Varma?'
'Justice Varma Must Be Impeached Or Resign'
'Justice Varma Must Be Impeached Or Resign'
Who is Justice Varma, at centre of cash discovery row?
Who is Justice Varma, at centre of cash discovery row?
'Media Frenzy Has Ruined Justice Varma's Reputation'
'Media Frenzy Has Ruined Justice Varma's Reputation'
Cash row: Judge Varma denies role before SC panel
Cash row: Judge Varma denies role before SC panel

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

13 Bengali Veg Dishes That Make You Go Bong Bong!

webstory image 2

Knew This About Bajrangi Bhaijaan?

webstory image 3

10 Heartbreak Stories

VIDEOS

From Lifeless Ash to Lush Forest: The Bamboo Miracle of Koradi7:01

From Lifeless Ash to Lush Forest: The Bamboo Miracle of...

Heavy rain leads to severe waterlogging in various parts of Ajmer1:37

Heavy rain leads to severe waterlogging in various parts...

Watch: How India's Akash Prime missile downs aerial targets in Ladakh0:38

Watch: How India's Akash Prime missile downs aerial...

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD