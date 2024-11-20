News
Home  » News » Cash-for-vote: BJP's Tawde, party candidate booked on eve of Maha polls

Cash-for-vote: BJP's Tawde, party candidate booked on eve of Maha polls

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Senjo M R
Last updated on: November 20, 2024 01:12 IST
The police registered two FIRs against Bharatiya Janata Party general secretary Vinod Tawde, party candidate Rajan Naik and others in connection with the alleged distribution of cash to voters at a hotel in Palghar a day before the Maharashtra polls, an official said.

IMAGE: BJP general secretary Vinod Tawde speaks to the media on allegations of distributing cash for Maharashtra assembly elections, in Mumbai, November 19, 2024. Photograph: ANI Photo

A separate FIR was registered against BJP and Bahujan Vikas Aghadi functionaries for allegedly trying to address a press conference.

The three cases were registered at the Tulinj police station in Palghar district for alleged violation of the election code of conduct in place for the November 20 assembly elections.

 

The first FIR named Tawde and others for assembling at a hotel in violation of the poll code, while the second one accuses them of luring voters by offering cash and alcohol to them, the police said.

Hours before the assembly polls, Bahujan Vikas Aghadi leader Hitendra Thakur accused Tawde of distributing Rs 5 crore at a hotel in Virar, 60 km from Mumbai, to woo voters, a claim the BJP leader denied, saying he was only providing guidance to party workers on poll procedures.

A police official on Tuesday night said Rs 9,93,500 cash was seized from the hotel.

A Tulinj police station official said, "In the first FIR, 22 people, including BJP leader Vinod Tawde, BJP candidate from Nalasopara Rajan Naik and party office-bearer Manoj Barot have been named, while 200 to 250 unidentified party workers shown as accused for illegally assembling on the fifth floor of the hotel and holding a meeting, thereby violating the election code of conduct."

In another FIR, 34 others, including Tawde, Naik and Barot, were named as accused along with 200 to 250 unidentified party workers.

They were accused of violating the poll code for allegedly luring people by offering cash and alcohol to them, he said.

Both the cases were registered under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and the Representation of People's Act, the official said, adding that the investigation was underway.

A viral video showed BVA party supporters barging into the Virar hotel room and flinging bundles of cash at Tawde's face before the police escorted him out.

A deputy commissioner of police of the Mira Bhayanda-Vasai Virar police said, "We are taking action against whatever happened in the hotel. The press conference held on the premises was also illegal. We will take action as per law."

After a ruckus of over three hours at the hotel, Hitendra Thakur, his son Kshitij, Tawde, and BJP candidate Naik tried to address a press conference, however, it was stopped by poll officials.

