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Police Investigate Fireworks Display Near Kedarnath Temple

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
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April 29, 2026 18:09 IST

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Police are investigating a viral video showing fireworks near the Kedarnath temple, sparking concerns about maintaining the sanctity of the revered shrine during the ongoing Kedarnath Yatra.

All Photographs: ANI Photograph

IMAGE: All Photographs: ANI Photograph

Key Points

  • Police are investigating a video showing fireworks being set off near the Kedarnath temple.
  • The incident is part of a series of controversial videos filmed at the Kedarnath shrine during the ongoing Yatra.
  • An FIR has been filed for creating public nuisance and hurting religious sentiments.
  • Authorities are appealing to pilgrims to maintain the sanctity of the Kedarnath Dham.

Police have registered a case against unidentified persons for allegedly setting off fireworks near the Kedarnath temple and circulating the video on social media, officials said on Wednesday.

The action come following a series of recent incidents involving filming of controversial reels and videos at the revered shrine since the Kedarnath Yatra commenced last week.

 

Nearly half a dozen such cases have been registered so far amid the ongoing pilgrimage, police said.

Controversial Birthday Celebration at Kedarnath

In the latest purported clip, a group of people are seen celebrating a birthday by lighting fireworks near the temple premises.

The person filming the video is heard saying he is celebrating his friend's birthday at the Dham, while another person responds with a "thank you".

Legal Action and Investigation

An FIR was filed at Sonprayag police station on Monday based on a complaint by Sub-inspector Ravindra Singh Rawat, in-charge of Rudraprayag Social Media Monitoring Cell.

The case has been filed under Section 353 (3) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita for creating public nuisance at a place of worship and hurting religious sentiments.

"The reel appears to have been recorded during the initial days of the shrine's opening. An investigation is underway to identify all individuals involved in the act," Rawat said.

Appeal for Respect and Dignity

Vineet Posti, a member of the Badrinath-Kedarnath Temple Committee and a senior priest, said the administration and the committee have requested pilgrims to maintain the sanctity of the shrine.

"Our teams on the ground are continuously appealing to devotees to behave in a dignified manner that aligns with the religious significance of Kedarnath Dham," Posti said.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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