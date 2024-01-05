News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » News » Cargo ship with 15 Indians hijacked off Somalia

Cargo ship with 15 Indians hijacked off Somalia

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
January 05, 2024 12:41 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

The Indian Navy has deployed a warship following an incident of hijacking of a Liberian-flagged merchant vessel, with some Indian crew members, in the Arabian Sea.

The incident of hijacking of the cargo ship MV Lila Norfolk was reported on Thursday by the UK Maritime Trade Operations (UKMTO), a British military organisation that tracks movements of various vessels in strategic waterways.

Indian Navy's mission deployed platforms responded swiftly to a maritime incident in the Arabian Sea involving the hijacking on board a Liberia-flagged bulk carrier, a Navy spokesperson said.

He said the vessel sent a message on UKMTO portal indicating boarding by around five to six unknown armed personnel on Thursday evening.

 

Responding swiftly to the developing situation, Indian Navy launched a maritime patrol and has diverted INS Chennai deployed for maritime security Operations to assist the vessel.

It is learnt that the crew of the vessel comprised a number of Indians.

Indian Navy's maritime patrol aircraft overflew the vessel early Friday and established contact with the vessel, ascertaining the safety of the crew, the official said.

"Naval aircraft continues to monitor movement and INS Chennai is closing the vessel to render assistance," he said.

"The overall situation is being closely monitored, in coordination with other agencies in the area," he said.

"The Indian Navy remains committed to ensuring safety of merchant shipping in the region along with international partners and friendly foreign countries," the spokesperson added.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Hemant Waje© Copyright 2024 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
Print this article
Shippers Are Worried About Red Sea Attacks
Shippers Are Worried About Red Sea Attacks
Indian Navy responds to hijacking in Arabian Sea
Indian Navy responds to hijacking in Arabian Sea
Centre Assesses Threats As Sea Piracy Surges
Centre Assesses Threats As Sea Piracy Surges
Pistorius released 11 years after murdering girlfriend
Pistorius released 11 years after murdering girlfriend
Recipe: Easy, Home-Style Misal Pav
Recipe: Easy, Home-Style Misal Pav
Olympic qualifiers do-or-die outing for us: Savita
Olympic qualifiers do-or-die outing for us: Savita
Key factors that could drive more gains for PVR-Inox
Key factors that could drive more gains for PVR-Inox
CHINESE CHALLENGE - 2022

CHINESE CHALLENGE

More like this

Will attacks on ships in Red Sea affect India?

Will attacks on ships in Red Sea affect India?

Israel says Houthis have hijacked India-bound vessel

Israel says Houthis have hijacked India-bound vessel

News India  |  Latest News India  |  Bollywood News  |  Indian Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances