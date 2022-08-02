News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » News » Car goes under IndiGo plane, narrowly avoids collision with nose wheel

Car goes under IndiGo plane, narrowly avoids collision with nose wheel

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
August 02, 2022 14:12 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

A car belonging to Go First airline went under an IndiGo A320neo aircraft at the Delhi airport on Tuesday, narrowly avoiding collision with the plane's nose wheel, sources said.

The Directorate General of Civil Aviation will investigate the incident that happened at stand number 201 of the airport's T2 terminal, its officials stated.

The car's driver was subjected to breath analyser test for consumption of alcohol and it was found to be negative, the officials added.

 

There was no damage to the plane and no one was injured, aviation industry sources said.

The aircraft was readying to depart for Patna on Tuesday morning when a Swift Dzire car belonging to Go First airline went under it, narrowly avoiding collision with the nose wheel, the sources said.

The plane departed for Patna on schedule, they mentioned.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Hemant Waje© Copyright 2022 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
Print this article
India Sees 8 Aviation Accidents Every Year
India Sees 8 Aviation Accidents Every Year
Go First A320neo plane's windshield cracks mid-air
Go First A320neo plane's windshield cracks mid-air
Snags: DGCA begins 2-month-long spl audit of planes
Snags: DGCA begins 2-month-long spl audit of planes
Interest Rates: What Scheme To Invest?
Interest Rates: What Scheme To Invest?
DON'T WORRY About The Rupee!
DON'T WORRY About The Rupee!
Kashmiri separatist Yasin Malik ends hunger strike
Kashmiri separatist Yasin Malik ends hunger strike
US used R9X Hellfire missile to eliminate Qaeda chief
US used R9X Hellfire missile to eliminate Qaeda chief
The War Against Coronavirus

The War Against Coronavirus

More like this

Smoke found in cabin, SpiceJet flight returns to Delhi

Smoke found in cabin, SpiceJet flight returns to Delhi

2 SpiceJet flights suffer snag, 1 had to land in Pak

2 SpiceJet flights suffer snag, 1 had to land in Pak

News India  |  Latest News India  |  Bollywood News  |  Indian Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2022 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances