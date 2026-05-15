Air Quality Commission Urges Stricter Action On Stubble Burning

The Commission for Air Quality Management is cracking down on rising stubble burning incidents in Punjab and Haryana with stricter enforcement measures to combat air pollution in Delhi-NCR.

Key Points The CAQM reviewed a spike in stubble burning incidents in Punjab and Haryana during April-May.

Nearly 9,000 stubble burning incidents were reported in Punjab, and over 3,000 in Haryana.

The CAQM discussed measures for prevention and control of air pollution in Delhi-NCR.

Plans are underway to install 46 additional air quality monitoring stations across Delhi-NCR.

The CAQM stressed the need for effective implementation of annual action plans to combat air pollution.

The 28th full meeting of the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) held here on Friday reviewed the sudden spike in stubble burning incidents in Punjab and Haryana During April-May, and directed state governments and agencies concerned to implement stricter enforcement mechanisms.

Rising Stubble Burning Incidents

The commission noted that between April 1 and May 15, as many as 8,986 such incidents were reported in Punjab, compared to 6,474 cases recorded during the corresponding period in 2025.

Haryana reported 3,290 incidents during this period, compared to 1,503 incidents recorded during the corresponding period last year, an official said.

Air Pollution Control Measures in Delhi-NCR

During the meeting, the CAQM also discussed measures for prevention and control of air pollution in Delhi-NCR, and reviewed the progress of strengthening the Continuous Ambient Air Quality Monitoring Stations (CAAQMS) network across the region.

"A total of 46 additional CAAQMS are proposed to be installed across Delhi-NCR (14 in Delhi, 16 in Haryana, 15 in Uttar Pradesh and one in Rajasthan), taking the total number of monitoring stations to 157," the official said, adding that the commission has emphasised expeditious installation of the remaining stations by the NCR states.

Greening and Plantation Targets

The CAQM also reviewed greening and plantation targets fixed for 2026-27 for NCR states and Delhi, and stressed the need for regular follow-up and effective implementation to achieve the stipulated targets.

An overall plantation target of around 4.60 crore trees, shrubs and bamboo plantations had been fixed for 2026-27 across the region.

"The CAQM reiterated the need for strict enforcement of directions issued and directed all concerned agencies and NCR state governments to make concerted efforts for effective implementation of annual action plans and sectoral actions for combating air pollution in Delhi-NCR," the official said.