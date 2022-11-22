News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » News » Can't compromise on Savarkar, Hindutva issues: Sanjay Raut

Can't compromise on Savarkar, Hindutva issues: Sanjay Raut

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Senjo M R
November 22, 2022 18:10 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Raut on Tuesday said the Uddhav Thackeray-led Shiv Sena can not compromise on key ideological issues like respect for VD Savarkar and Hindutva even as it is a part of the Maha Vikas Aghadi. 

IMAGE: Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Raut. Photograph: PTI Photo

He, however, also said that his party was in an alliance with the Bharatiya Janata Party for long despite their differences, and it worked smoothly.

 

“There are some issues where the Shiv Sena can not compromise. This includes (the issue of) Veer Savarkar and Hindutva. Our party is built on an ideology and we are not surrendering that,” Raut said in an interview with the news channel NDTV.

Last week, the Shiv Sena was on the defensive after Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's critical comments on Savarkar caused a controversy

Raut had warned that such comments about Savarkar could cause cracks in the MVA alliance of the Shiv Sena, NCP and Congress.

Asked whether the alliance will survive in the long term, Raut said it will if the country needed it.

“If democracy, freedom and the Constitution are to be safeguarded, then we have to forget our differences and come together,” he said.

Raut, who was in New Delhi on Tuesday, said talks do take place with Rahul Gandhi, Sonia Gandhi, Priyanka Gandhi-Vadra and other Congress leaders.

On Monday, Raut had tweeted that Rahul had called him to enquire about his health and said he was touched by the gesture.

On the controversy over Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari's remarks about Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, the Sena leader said there was a demand from across the state that Koshyari be removed from his post.

“When the BJP asks us how we tolerate such things about Savarkar and we ask how does your governor speak like this against Chhatrapati Shivaji, they do not have any answer,” he said.

Most governors appointed during the BJP rule have been pracharaks of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh, but when they occupy the post of governor, they should act neutral instead of turning Raj Bhavan into a party office, Raut said.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Senjo M R© Copyright 2022 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
Print this article
Don't approve of Rahul's remarks on Savarkar: Uddhav
Don't approve of Rahul's remarks on Savarkar: Uddhav
Rahul's Savarkar remarks doused Yatra's energy: Raut
Rahul's Savarkar remarks doused Yatra's energy: Raut
Amid Savarkar row, Sena's Raut gets a call from Rahul
Amid Savarkar row, Sena's Raut gets a call from Rahul
PIX: Head, Warner hit tons as Aus whitewash England
PIX: Head, Warner hit tons as Aus whitewash England
160 terrorists waiting in launchpads across LoC: Army
160 terrorists waiting in launchpads across LoC: Army
Buy ration and financial service at the same place!
Buy ration and financial service at the same place!
PIX: Messi scores but Argentina upset by Saudi Arabia
PIX: Messi scores but Argentina upset by Saudi Arabia
The War Against Coronavirus

The War Against Coronavirus

More like this

Defaming Savarkar may split MVA, Raut warns Rahul

Defaming Savarkar may split MVA, Raut warns Rahul

Rahul Gandhi omits mention of Savarkar in Maha rally

Rahul Gandhi omits mention of Savarkar in Maha rally

News India  |  Latest News India  |  Bollywood News  |  Indian Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2022 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances