Home  » News » Can't compromise on even an inch on our borders: Modi

Can't compromise on even an inch on our borders: Modi

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Senjo M R
October 31, 2024 18:51 IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday said India cannot compromise on even an "inch" of land on its borders, adding the people believe in the strength of its armed forces for defending the country.

IMAGE: Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses the armed forces during his visit to Lakki Nala in the Sir Creek area on the occasion of the Diwali festival, Katch, Gujarat, October 31, 2024. Photograph: ANI Photo

India's enemies "see the end of their sinister plans" when they see the Indian armed forces, he said at Sir Creek in Gujarat's Kutch district, as he kept up his tradition of celebrating Diwali with personnel of the armed forces.

 

The spot is located close to the Indo-Pak border.

"In the past, attempts were made to turn this region into a battlefield. The enemy has set its eyes on this region for a long time. But we are not worried as you are guarding the nation. Our enemy also knows it well," Modi asserted.

"People of India feel their country is safe because of you; when the world sees you, it sees India's strength, when enemies see you, they see the end of their sinister plans," Modi said, addressing personnel of the Border Security Force, Army, Navy and Air Force.

"Today there is a government in the country which cannot compromise even on one inch of the country's borders," the prime minister added.

Attempts were made in the past to capture Sir Creek "in the name of diplomacy" by the enemy but he, as then Gujarat chief minister, had raised his voice against such attempts, Modi said.

His government believes in the strength of the Army to defend the country and does not depend on the words of the country's enemies, Modi further said.

Notably, Indian and Chinese troops earlier this week completed disengagement at two friction points at Demchok and Depsang Plains in eastern Ladakh following an agreement between the two countries to end an over four-year-old stand-off along the Line of Actual Control.

The prime minister, meanwhile, also said that we see the Army, Navy and Air Force as different entities, "but their strength will increase manifold when they come together."

The creation of the post of chief of defence staff was a step in this direction, and the government is now working on creating Integrated Theatre Command, which will bring in better coordination between the army, air force and the navy, the PM said.

Development of infrastructure in border areas was a "top priority," he added.

The PM said the Border Roads Organisation, a statutory body under the ownership of the ministry of defence, has so far built 80,000 kilometres of roads, including strategically important ones.

Modi said his government is working on providing latest equipment to the armed forces and turning them into one of the most advanced militaries in the world.

"This is the era of new-age warfare. Drone technology is an example of that. Countries at war at present are using drones for different purposes. We are buying Predator drones for all the three wings of the armed forces," he said.

Simultaneously, many Indian firms are building drones as well, the PM pointed out.

As the country is moving fast towards the goal of developed India, "you all are protectors of this dream," Modi told the soldiers.

He also said Kutch has immense tourism potential, and border tourism is an aspect related to national security which is not discussed much.

"We are focussing on growing mangroves here. After a mangrove forest comes up, it will attract tourists. Just like Dhordo Rann Utsav (White Rann) is attracting tourists from all over the world, I am confident this area will turn into a paradise for tourists in the near future," said Modi.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Senjo M R© Copyright 2024 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
Print this article
