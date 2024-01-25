News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » News » Canada to probe 'meddling in elections by India'

Canada to probe 'meddling in elections by India'

Source: ANI   -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra
January 25, 2024 10:33 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Canada's federal commission of inquiry into foreign interference is looking to examine alleged meddling by India in the country's last two general elections, Canada-based CTV News reported.

Image used only for representation. Photograph: Jennifer Gauthier/Reuters

The commission, in a statement on Wednesday, said it has asked the federal government to produce documentation related to these allegations.

The commission's terms of reference, published last year, direct it to assess possible interference by China, Russia, and other foreign states or non-state actors in the 2019 and 2021 federal elections, the CTV News reported.

 

The statement signals the commission's intention to probe any role India might have played in influencing the two ballots, as per CTV News.

The commission's initial hearings, to begin Monday, will look at the challenges and limitations of disclosing classified national security information and intelligence to the public.

According to CTV News, an interim report from the commission is due on May 3, with a final report expected by the end of the year.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: ANI  -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra
 
Print this article
'India and Canada are eager to be strong allies'
'India and Canada are eager to be strong allies'
'Trudeau has made a major gamble'
'Trudeau has made a major gamble'
Why Trudeau Cannot Ignore Canadian Sikhs
Why Trudeau Cannot Ignore Canadian Sikhs
Ranbir Gives Bhansali A Discount!
Ranbir Gives Bhansali A Discount!
'A New Ayodhya Has Come Into Being'
'A New Ayodhya Has Come Into Being'
Nandini Lets Her Eyes Do The Talking
Nandini Lets Her Eyes Do The Talking
Time To Establish Diplomatic Relations With Taliban
Time To Establish Diplomatic Relations With Taliban
CHINESE CHALLENGE - 2022

CHINESE CHALLENGE

More like this

'Trudeau painted Modi in a corner'

'Trudeau painted Modi in a corner'

'Today it's Canada, it could be something else tom'

'Today it's Canada, it could be something else tom'

News India  |  Latest News India  |  Bollywood News  |  Indian Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances