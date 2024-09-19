News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » News » Canada to admit fewer international students

Canada to admit fewer international students

Source: ANI   -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra
September 19, 2024 13:19 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

In a significant move, Canada said that it is taking steps to manage its temporary resident population by reducing the number of study permits issued to international students and tightening eligibility for work permits.

Photograph: Jennifer Gauthier/Reuters

Notably, the government plans to reduce the number of study permits from 4,85,000 in 2024 to 4,37,000 in 2025, a 10 per cent decrease.

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced the decision of reducing the number of study permits granted to foreign students and said that when 'bad actors' abuse the immigration system, 'we crack down'.

 

Sharing a post on X, Trudeau wrote, 'We're granting 35% fewer international student permits this year. And next year, that number's going down by another 10%.'

'Immigration is an advantage for our economy -- but when bad actors abuse the system and take advantage of students, we crack down,' the post added.

Notably, on Wednesday, Marc Miller, Minister of Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship, announced additional measures to manage the volume of temporary resident arrivals, uphold the integrity of our immigration system and protect vulnerable people.

In a news release, the Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Department of the Government of Canada said, "We are announcing a reduction in the intake cap on international student study permits for 2025 based on a 10 per cent reduction from the 2024 target of 4,85,000 new study permits issued, and then stabilising the intake cap for 2026 such that the number of study permits issued remains the same as 2025. For 2025, this means reducing study permits issued to 4,37,000."

The 2025-2026 study permit intake cap will include master's and doctoral students who will now have to submit a provincial or territorial attestation letter.

'We will be reserving approximately 12% of allocation spaces for these students in recognition of the benefits they bring to the Canadian labour market,' the news release said.

Meanwhile, Miller in a statement said that the action is being taken to strengthen temporary residence programmes and emphasised preserving the integrity of the Canadian immigration system.

"The reality is that not everyone who wants to come to Canada will be able to--just like not everyone who wants to stay in Canada will be able to. We are taking action to strengthen our temporary residence programs and roll out a more comprehensive immigration plan to meet the demands of today's changing landscape. Our immigration system must preserve its integrity, and be well managed and sustainable. And as we look forward, we will do everything it takes to achieve that goal and set newcomers up for success," Miller said.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: ANI  -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra
 
Print this article
Canada may limit foreign students amid job crisis
Canada may limit foreign students amid job crisis
'It appears Canada has realised it has made a mistake'
'It appears Canada has realised it has made a mistake'
Modi's reply to Trudeau a display of strained ties
Modi's reply to Trudeau a display of strained ties
New client additions to turbocharge Dixon growth
New client additions to turbocharge Dixon growth
Why The London Fashion Week Was Talking About India
Why The London Fashion Week Was Talking About India
Indian badminton rising star: Bansod stuns World No 25
Indian badminton rising star: Bansod stuns World No 25
Sri Lankan player banned for inappropriate behavior
Sri Lankan player banned for inappropriate behavior

More like this

Nijjar case: Canada intel chief visited India secretly

Nijjar case: Canada intel chief visited India secretly

Canada trims local staffers in its Indian missions

Canada trims local staffers in its Indian missions

News India  |  Latest News India  |  Bollywood News  |  Indian Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances