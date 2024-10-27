News
Home  » News » 'Canada ignored India's warning on organised crime'

'Canada ignored India's warning on organised crime'

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra
October 27, 2024 10:08 IST
India first raised the presence of organised crime in Canada but the issue was ignored because of a permissive atmosphere for a long time, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar said on Saturday, rejecting the targeting of its high commissioner and diplomats by the Trudeau government.

IMAGE: Canada's Prime Minister Justin Trudeau. Photograph: Blair Gable/Reuters

Speaking at an event in Pune on the subject 'Emerging opportunities in the present global scenario', the diplomat-turned-politician said India will obviously take a tough position, which has been taken when its national interest, integrity and sovereignty are concerned.

"We completely reject the manner in which the Canadian government targeted our high commissioner and diplomats," Jaishankar said in response to a question.

 

Indian High Commissioner Sanjay Verma was declared a 'person of interest' by Canada on October 13 in its investigation into the June 2023 killing of Hardeep Singh Nijjar, a Canadian citizen who has been declared a Khalistani terrorist by India.

Before Canada could take further action, New Delhi recalled Verma and five other diplomats, who were also similarly named.

In response, India also expelled six Canadian diplomats. The diplomatic row escalated further with Ottawa hinting at possible sanctions against India which has trashed the allegations including those levelled by Prime Minister Justin Trudeau.

The Canadian authorities also accused Indian agents of involvement in 'homicides, extortion and violent acts targeting pro-Khalistan supporters and even attempted to link the Bishnoi gang to unspecified criminal activities on Canadian soil'.

"The issue is that there is a small minority of people over there but they have made themselves into what appears to be a bigger political voice.

"Unfortunately, the politics of that country is giving that political lobby, perhaps a degree of play which I would argue is not just bad for us and our relationship. I would argue it is bad for Canada itself," Jaishankar said.

He said India first raised the presence of organised crime in Canada.

"We were telling them and they were not listening. It is happening because of a permissive atmosphere for a long time.

"I think this is an issue with a particular political phase or set of political forces. We would certainly hope that more sensible, more sober, more responsible asserts itself," Jaishankar added.

Speaking about the ongoing Ukraine-Russia War, he said it's been three years now.

"How many countries in the world had the capability to visit Moscow and meet Vladimir Putin as well as visit Ukraine to meet (President Volodymyr) Zelenskyy? The world thinks that India has this ability. India stood up and spoke about the issue," the External Affairs Minister said.

He also said countries with the best human resources will be the most powerful ones in future.

It was during India's presidency of G20 that the African Union was admitted as a member of the G20.

