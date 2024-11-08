Canada: Hindu protester held for 'inciting hatred'

One person has been arrested by Canada's Peel Regional Police in connection with the 'demonstrations' at the Hindu Sabha Mandir in Brampton on November 4, a Peel police official said.

IMAGE: A massive crowd gather outside Hindu Sabha Mandir after pro-Khalistan demonstrators attacked the temple on November 3, in Brampton, Canada. Photograph: ANI Photo

The arrested person has been identified as Lal Banerjee, 57, from Toronto, the police said.

As per an official release from Peel Police, he has been charged with 'public incitement of hatred' contrary to section 319 (1) of the Criminal Code of Canada.

He was later released with conditions and will appear at the Ontario Court of Justice in Brampton at a later date.

Over a thousand Canadian Hindus gathered at the Hindu Sabha Mandir expressing their outrage over the repeated attacks on Hindu temples in Canada and pressed the Justin Trudeau administration to take stricter actions against the extremists attacking the religious sites.

On November 3, an Indian consular camp at the Hindu Sabha Temple witnessed a 'violent disruption' in Brampton, near Toronto. The rise in attacks against Hindu temples has raised deep concerns among the Hindu-Canadian community.

Peel Regional Police officer, Tyler Bell in a video posted on X on Thursday (local time), stated, 'Following the demonstrations, several videos’ started to circulate online which captured several offences taking place including a video of an individual using a loudspeaker inciting violence and hatred, as the result of the ongoing investigations into the offences, peer police have arrested Ranendra Lal Banerjee.'

The Peel Regional Police have also issued an arrest warrant against two individuals, Armaan Gahlot, 24, of Kitchener, and Arpit, 22.

Tyler said that the warrant was issued against the two for 'uttering threats to cause death or bodily harm, conspiracy to commit- assault with a weapon, conspiracy to commit- mischief'.

"As investigators make attempts to locate, they are encouraged to seek legal counsel and turn themselves into police," Tyler said.

Peel Regional Police has also formed a Strategic Investigative Team to probe 'all incidents of criminality' during the November 3 and 4 incidents, he added.

Earlier, Prime Minister Narendra Modi strongly condemned the 'deliberate attack' on the Hindu Sabha Mandir and said that 'cowardly attempts to intimidate' Indian diplomats were appalling, adding that New Delhi expects Canadian authorities to ensure justice and uphold the rule of law.

Prior to this, the Ministry of External Affairs condemned the incident and called on the Canadian government to protect the places of worship from such attacks.

The Indian High Commission in Canada also condemned the 'violent disruption' by 'anti-India' elements outside a consular camp.

The high commission also said that any further events will be organised 'contingent on security arrangements' made by the local authorities.

Earlier, a Peel Regional Police officer was suspended after being identified in videos of a protest at the Hindu Sabha temple in Brampton, on Sunday, CBC News reported.

The suspended officer was identified as Sergeant Harinder Sohi, an 18-year veteran of the force.