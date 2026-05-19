Calcutta HC To Hear Plea In Doctor Rape-Murder Case

The Calcutta High Court is set to hear a plea for further investigation into the tragic rape and murder of a doctor at RG Kar Medical College, reigniting the quest for justice.

Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points Calcutta High Court to hear plea for further investigation into the RG Kar Medical College rape-murder case.

Parents of the victim seek further investigation, alleging involvement of multiple individuals in the crime.

The CBI, entrusted with the probe, will also be heard by the division bench.

Sanjay Roy was previously convicted and sentenced to life imprisonment for the crime.

The Calcutta High Court on Tuesday said it will on May 21 hear the prayers of the CBI and the RG Kar rape-murder victim's parents' plea for further investigation into the crime.

Parents Seek Further Investigation

The parents of the doctor, who was raped and murdered inside the state-run RG Kar Medical College and Hospital, have moved the high court seeking further investigation into the crime, claiming that more than one person was involved in the gruesome incident.

One Sanjay Roy was convicted and sentenced to imprisonment for life by the Sealdah sessions court for the crime.

Court To Hear CBI

A division bench presided by Justice Shampa Sarkar directed that it will hear the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), which was entrusted with the rape-murder probe by the high court, as well as the parents of the victim doctor, on May 21.

The on-duty post-graduate doctor was raped and murdered and her body was found in the seminar room of the state-run hospital in August 2024, leading to a huge uproar across the country.