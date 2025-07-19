HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » News » CAG slams Maharashtra excise dept for revenue lapses

CAG slams Maharashtra excise dept for revenue lapses

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra
2 Minutes ReadWatch on Rediff-TV Listen to Article
Share:

July 19, 2025 00:31 IST

x

The Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG) of India has pulled up the Maharashtra state excise department for serious lapses in its operations, leading to a substantial revenue shortfall.

Image used only for representational purposes. Photograph: ANI Photo

The CAG report pointed out that due to incorrect assessment of licence renewal fees, the state lost Rs 20.15 crore in revenue and Rs 70.22 crore in interest.

The audit further said failure to implement revised rates for supervision fees led to an additional shortfall of Rs 1.20 crore.

 

According to the report, the then Excise Commissioner exempted excise duty on old stock of beer without obtaining prior approval from the state government.

The report also highlighted that delayed submission of mild beer samples for chemical analysis hampered tax recovery to the tune of Rs 73.18 crore.

'Under the Bombay Prohibition (Privilege Fee) Rules, 1954, a provision exists to charge fees for changes in partnership. However, no such provision was applicable to significant changes in shareholding of public limited companies, resulting in a loss of Rs 26.93 crore to the state,' the CAG observed.

The absence of a provision in the Excise Act for declaring production cost also led to a missed opportunity for the government to earn additional revenue, it added.

The audit further revealed that in the case of Canteen Stores Department (CSD), the production cost of 11 products or brands was undervalued, causing a revenue loss of Rs 38.34 crore in excise duty.

Additionally, errors in the purchase cost of imported foreign liquor resulted in non-collection of Rs 11.48 crore between August 2018 and March 2022, and Rs 2.89 crore between May 2017 and March 2022.

The cumulative effect of these lapses has led to a massive revenue loss for the government, raising serious concerns over the functioning of the Excise Department, the CAG stated.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra© Copyright 2025 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
Share:

RELATED STORIES

Maha to probe honeytrap allegations after Cong MLA's demand
Maha to probe honeytrap allegations after Cong MLA's demand
Bihar's Liquor Ban Faces Heat Ahead Of Elections
Bihar's Liquor Ban Faces Heat Ahead Of Elections
Keralites drank liquor worth Rs 818 cr during Onam
Keralites drank liquor worth Rs 818 cr during Onam
ED finds irregularities worth Rs 1K cr in TN liquor trade
ED finds irregularities worth Rs 1K cr in TN liquor trade
Rs 2,000 cr loss to Delhi govt due to liquor policy: CAG
Rs 2,000 cr loss to Delhi govt due to liquor policy: CAG

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

10 Indian States With The Best Roads

webstory image 2

Korean Wave: 7 Korean Things We Love

webstory image 3

Realme C71 Unveiled For Just ₹7,699

VIDEOS

Divya Khosla Kumar's airport look is a hit!1:06

Divya Khosla Kumar's airport look is a hit!

Fatima Sana Shaikh's gorgeous new look!1:11

Fatima Sana Shaikh's gorgeous new look!

Prashant Kishor hit by vehicle during roadshow in Bihar, suffers rib injury1:41

Prashant Kishor hit by vehicle during roadshow in Bihar,...

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD