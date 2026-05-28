Caffeine May Affect Sleep Quality Even With Normal Sleep Duration

Discover how caffeine consumption, particularly in the evening, can impact your sleep quality by reducing restorative slow-wave activity, even if you achieve a normal sleep duration, according to a new study.

Key Points Caffeine consumption, especially in the evening, can negatively impact sleep quality, even if it doesn't reduce sleep duration.

EEG analysis reveals that caffeine reduces slow-wave activity, a key component of deep, restorative sleep.

Caffeine can shift brain activity towards a more wakeful state during sleep, hindering full regeneration.

Subjective feelings of good sleep may not align with neurophysiological recordings, as caffeine can mask underlying sleep disturbances.

The effects of caffeine depend on various factors, including dosage, time of day, and individual sensitivity.

A study has found that consuming caffeine in the evening may not always lead to less sleep or difficulty falling asleep, but can often affect the quality of sleep during the night.

Researchers, including those from Poland's Wroclaw Medical University, said electroencephalography (EEG), by which brain's electrical activity is recorded, makes it possible to observe sleep duration or moments of awakening, as well as the biological quality of sleep itself.

Understanding EEG and Sleep Quality

"EEG allows us to see not only whether a person is sleeping, but also how the brain is sleeping," Donata Kurpas from the department of nursing, Wroclaw Medical University and author of the study published in the journal Nutrients, said.

"Classical sleep assessment assesses sleep duration and its stages, whereas quantitative EEG analysis reveals more subtle changes, such as reduced slow-wave activity, which is an important marker of sleep depth and its restorative character," Kurpas said.

Slow waves are a key component of deep sleep -- the phase responsible for bodily regeneration, restoration of energy resources, and proper brain function.

Caffeine's Impact on Brain Activity During Sleep

"Caffeine may shorten sleep or make it more difficult to fall asleep; however, even when sleep duration appears normal, it may reduce slow-wave activity and shift the EEG pattern toward a more 'wakeful' brain," Kurpas said.

Thirty two studies that looked at caffeine exposure and sleep-related EEG outcomes were analysed.

The authors wrote, "Caffeine reliably alters the neurophysiological architecture of human sleep in a direction consistent with reduced sleep depth and weakened homeostatic recovery."

"Emerging evidence further suggests that caffeine increases EEG complexity and shifts sleep dynamics toward a more excitation-dominant state," they said.

The Disconnect Between Subjective and Objective Sleep Quality

This means the body may spend eight hours in bed, but the brain may fail to fully regenerate, the researchers said.

"The subjective feeling of having slept well does not always correspond to what we observe in neurophysiological recordings. A person may fall asleep without major difficulty and not remember awakenings, while the brain may display fewer features of deep sleep," Kurpas said.

Kurpas added that caffeine is neither 'good' nor 'bad' -- it is a biologically active substance, the effects of which depend on dosage, time of day, age, lifestyle, sleep quality, stress burden, and individual sensitivity.