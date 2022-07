Edwin 'Buzz' Aldrin, as everyone knows, was the second human being on the moon.

Almost 33 years to the day after his journey to the lunar surface, the inflight coverall jacket, he wore on his mission to the Moon and back in Apollo 11, was sold for $2,772,500 at Sotheby's in New York City.

IMAGE: A view of Buzz Aldrin's inflight jacket. All photographs: Screengrab/Reuters TV/Reuters

Photographs curated by Anant Salvi/Rediff.com

Feature Presentation: Ashish Narsale/Rediff.com